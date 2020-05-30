“La Mala Noche”, a film directed by the Ecuadorian Gabriela Calvache has garnered a new award. This time as the best international film at the Primavera Film Festival Barcelona, ​​in Spain, and now has seven awards.

The international contest was held between May 20 and 22 through the festival’s digital platforms. Due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the Ecuadorian director was notified of the award this Thursday.

“For me it is to harvest the work of many people. It is not just me, but an entire work team that has been behind this film,” she said excitedly to Efe.

“La Mala Noche” tells the story of a woman absorbed by human trafficking and who will make a risky decision to free herself.

Calvache carried out an investigation of almost six years on the prostitution networks that operate in Ecuador, Colombia and Spain.

The Festival jury praised the feature film for the sensitivity it conveys: “It has us glued to the screen with passion and expectation without ever leading to superficiality or naivety,” reads the official statement.

Despite the fact that many film events were suspended due to the pandemic, this co-production between Ecuador and Mexico directed by the Ambateña continues to enter festivals and digital media.

The film will be presented soon at a festival on the Asian continent, and can be viewed on different online platforms.

Calvache said that the comments received make her feel satisfied with the work done and assures that “the public tells me that the film has moved them emotionally and encouraged them to investigate more about human trafficking.”

The feature film has been seen in more than 23 countries and participated in the Edinburgh Film Festival, one of the 70-year-old film platforms, South by Southwest, in the United States and Guadalajara in Mexico.

The Ecuadorian Film Academy chose this film to represent the country at the Óscar and Goya 2020 Awards, and was selected at the Platinos Awards where it achieved 6 prenominations.

After the success of “La Mala Noche”, the director was selected to participate in the Universal Global Talent Development & Inclusion program at Universal Studios in Hollywood, United States, an initiative that seeks to enhance the career of 17 directors.

Calvache advanced that he is working on several projects, of which he cannot “tell more details” yet.

