The growth of the first quarter surprised us to the downside. The activity was showing a dynamism consistent with a growth of almost 4% until February. But sanitary measures, with the declaration of a total national quarantine in mid-March, led the economy to fall 2.4% compared to the fourth quarter of last year, the biggest decline since the international financial crisis. The data shows that the shock intensified in April, when the largest historical decline in employment was recorded, bringing the unemployment rate to almost 20%.

Colombia is not alone at this juncture. Growth in the first quarter in China, the country where the health crisis originated and the first to close parts of its economy in January, was the lowest in contemporary records (-6.8%). In the West, the Euro Zone saw a marked decline in its activity (-3.3%), since its main partners saw the need to take strict quarantine measures by March. Even in the United States, a country that did not adopt national distancing measures, activity moderated dramatically, growing only 0.3% year-on-year, with an annualized drop of 5% between the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of this year .

In the region, Argentina, Brazil and Peru recorded setbacks in their activity, the last two having grown at the end of 2019. Ecuador, a country that had been facing a complex economic situation, would have suffered a similar fate. Meanwhile, in Chile the activity showed a meager performance despite the expected rebound after the social events of the end of last year.

Preliminary signs – business outlook surveys and mobility reports – in countries reopening their economies are encouraging. It seems that the worst of the adjustment occurred between March and April. Authorities and health experts warn that at least as long as we do not have a vaccine available, it will be necessary to maintain some degree of social distancing, which for many industries (such as food, hospitality and entertainment) implies reduced activity.

The support of monetary and fiscal policy is key to help companies and workers get through the downpour. In Colombia, Banco de la República has cut interest rates by 150 basis points, bringing the benchmark rate to a record low of 2.75%. In order to enhance the transmission of the lower rates to the market, it has implemented liquidity measures such as the purchase of bank papers (to encourage the granting of loans to the private sector) and the strengthening of the repurchase operations program. More cuts are expected, but most certainly we do not see rates close to 0% given the external and fiscal imbalances.

On the other hand, due to the volatility of the peso, a future dollar sale program was established for some US $ 3,000 million and the flexible line of credit with the IMF was renewed, for some US $ 10,000 million.

Meanwhile, the treasury will increase spending by just over 2% of GDP, but space is also limited on this side. The double shock (pandemic and drop in oil) will leave public finances in a fragile situation even beyond this year. And with the rating agencies attentive to the evolution of public debt (with the risk that the current investment grade will be lost), helping the economy can be difficult in Colombia.

