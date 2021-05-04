The economy and Wall Street smile at Biden, who only frowns at inflation tensions

Economy and Wall Street smile at Biden, experts warn of inflation

After certifying an annual recession, in 2020, of 3.5%, the deepest since 1946. Faced with this favorable situation, the few headwinds come from inflationary prospects that could condition investment portfolios in the medium term. Although the thesis continues to spread that price pressure will not force the Federal Reserve to change interest rates either this year or, surely, in 2022.

Never in contemporary economic history, since World War II, has the return of profits in the US capital markets been so benevolent and positive as with the Biden Administration when the first hundred days of management were completed in the premiere of a tenant in the White House. This is witnessed JP Morgan, who attributes this behavior to the sumptuous monetary and fiscal stimulus programs.

In a note to investors, its experts also believe that the tax increases announced by the economic team led by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, will not damage the evolution of assets as much as anticipated by stock market analysts. “Not bad for someone who Donald Trump labeled as Sleepy Joe during the campaign,” writes John Normand, responsible for the argument released by the American investment bank.

The earnings of the S&P 500 in Biden’s presidential grace period they touched 25%, compared to the almost 15% revaluation of this indicator in the slightly more than the first three months of Trump in the Oval Office. Until now, the record was held by the hundred days after the start of John F. Kennedy’s term, with just over 20%.

S&P earnings with Biden

For JP Morgan, the policies introduced by Biden since the inauguration of his legislature “have been beneficial for the markets.” Although long-range future indicators point to ambiguous and not so positive scenarios ”. Essentially, for his announcement of doubling the tax burden on capital gains to 43.4% for the largest American fortunes. In addition to the tax increases for corporations, the infrastructure fund, social expenses and regulatory changes.

Although, in the opinion of its analysts, “they will not represent a significant deterioration in earnings.” A panorama that they eloquently explain: “the view from the markets, already from the 2020 election campaign, pointed to tax increases on corporations, which ruled out minimal setbacks in the S&P 500. But within a climate of benefits driven by the new fiscal stimulus and the acceleration of vaccines.

The strategy of the firm – says the JP Morgan note to investors – updated and prolonged in time, does not see changes until the end of the year, which will culminate around 4,400 points ”. Last week it was close to 4,200. The two increases in taxes on capital gains, that of 1986 – from 20% to 28% – and that of 2013 – from 15% to 25% – led to a modest rise in this indicator, of around 5%, while tax rules came into force.

For his analysts, the expected fiscal policy of Biden will contribute to “the rotation in the value of the assets, dominated by big-tech, instead of in a decline of the market”. The strategists of UBS Global Wealth express themselves in similar terms, who in another analysis to their investors say they do not appreciate a correlation between capital tax increases and stock valuations on stock exchanges ”.

The reading of the market has also given greater importance to the takeoff of the activity, which has re-emerged with unusual force. The GDP of the world’s leading power grew by 6.4% between January and March, according to the initial estimate of the Department of Commerce, which underpins a rate significantly higher than the 4.3% registered in the last quarter of 2020.

The catapult of consumer spending – fueled by the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus program, one of the Biden Administration’s first gains in Congress – which rose 10.7% in annualized terms, has left the US economy on the verge of restoring its pre-epidemic levels. A rhythm unknown since the sixties. The value of GDP, measured with adjusted inflation, reaches 19.1 trillion dollars compared to the almost 19.3 trillion that it registered at the beginning of the health crisis.

In an environment of gradual withdrawal of social restrictions, strong job creation and with federal aid spurring family spending and a growing consumer demand that is beginning to emerge in the tourism industry – travel reservations have resumed- and luxury goods.

Under a communion of objectives with the Federal Reserve, which last week kept interest rates in the range 0% -0.25% and its debt purchase rate unchanged, while highlighting the “progress” in the economic recovery of the country, after the crisis caused by the pandemic, thanks to the “advance of vaccination and the powerful support of fiscal policies” that have contributed to the economic activity and employment indices have taken off with virulence, “explained the Fed in his conjunctural message at the end of the Open Markets meeting.

GDP growth

“The jump in growth of 6.4% of GDP means recovering 91% of the debacle generated by Covid-19 and puts the American economy on the path of another 9.6% rebound in the current quarter, which would lead it to definitively overcome the slump of the Great Pandemic “, predict the economists of the Bloomberg panel, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Carl Riccadonna .

At Goldman Sachs, they estimate that the Americans have finished the first tranche of the year with a saving capacity of 2.3 trillion dollars above the rate recorded at the end of 2020. Their prediction for the whole of this year is an increase of 8% GDP.

But under this clear atmosphere, some dark clouds rise. The inflationary outlook due to the size of the fiscal stimulus – of more than 5 trillion dollars, three times that deployed to face the crisis of 2008- and monetary concerns investors. The reappearance of the inflationary ghost is, in fact, the sonar that appears on the conjunctural radar of Biden’s Cabinet.

Patrick Zweifel, Pictet AM Chief Economist, admits that, “probably, we are facing the greatest risk in 15 years of sharp increase in inflation in the US”. Although “it must be taken into account that the confinements due to the pandemic have caused bottlenecks in supply, with increased prices of raw materials and other production factors.

The prices of some oil contracts were briefly negative in 2020, but their subsequent recovery may drive annualized inflation above 3% throughout the second quarter. Among other reasons – explains Zweifel – because “delivery times have been lengthened, reducing the availability of goods.”

These inflationary pressures due to supply restrictions “should be alleviated with the reopening of the economy, although demand will increase as consumers spend the checks of the fiscal stimulus plan; above all, in services ”. So that Inflation expectations for 2021 have risen to 3.3%, in five years to 2.7% and in ten years to 2.3%, the highest since July 2014, he clarifies.

Be that as it may, “the expectations of the financial markets depend on the inflationary context and history provides a practical guide in this regard. More specifically, “says Zweifel,” we can look at nine asset classes by their indices: money markets, US Treasury bonds, US Treasury debt protected against inflation (TIPS), US high-yield corporate debt, credit investment grade, commodities, gold, S&P 500 stocks and housing.