Internet shopping has seen an upturn during confinement.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global economy to its knees, but confinement measures that restrict our movements have also helped some businesses prosper.

However, even in success stories you have to read the fine print.

For example, many have used the internet to shop, which should be apparently fabulous news for e-commerce.

Well, without a doubt, that has favored some companies, but the figures of the American giant Amazon they tell a different story.

Under the wing of the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, the company made headlines in mid-April such as one of the clear winners in the coronavirus crisis, with customers overflowing their website and spending close to $ 11,000 per second.

In response, Amazon’s shares recorded a historic rise.

But two weeks later, the group’s accountants were on a different note. It has been said that the company could soon see a loss for the first time in five years when its data is released between April and June.

Expenses in times of coronavirus

Despite having produced much more money between January and March, Amazon faces increasing costs to handle the increase in orders, which have forced it to hire 175,000 more workers.

The company says it will have to spend $ 4 billion to deal with the spread of covid-19, which includes providing their workers with personal protective equipment and performing disinfection operations in their gigantic warehouses.

Amazon says it will have to spend billions of dollars to handle the high demand during confinement.

That amount exceeds Amazon’s earnings during the first quarter of 2019. (US $ 2.5 billion).

Amazon has long resisted recognizing unions, arguing that it prefers to speak directly to its employees about any concerns they have.

Before its announcement about the cost of costs from covid-19, Amazon had come under fire for treating its workforce during the pandemic for security reasons.

Netflix leading the boom in “streaming”

The home entertainment industry has been a clear winner in confinement, settling on a growing trend that came from before.

In recent years, streaming (or internet broadcasting) has become increasingly popular.

Despite the fact that the number of people who went to the movies worldwide grew by 18% in the last two years, Netflix subscriptions increased 47% during the same period.

Netflix gained 16 million subscribers between January and March.

Not surprisingly, the home entertainment sector thrives when so many people have no choice but to stay home.

“In Italy and Spain, for example, the new installations of the Netflix application increased 57% and 34%during confinement (respectively), “trend analyst Blake Morgan told the BBC.

“People need entertainment and escapism now more than ever.”

Netflix announced on April 22 that it had almost 16 million new customers between January and April.

Production concerns

But this story has another side that does not look as good.

Confinement conditions have largely paralyzed the production of new series and movies.

In addition, many national currencies have lost value due to the pandemic, which means that Netflix’s newest international customers are not bringing as much money to the American company.

Another great American entertainment company that has had some profits but also losses during the pandemic is Disney.

Disney has had to close its theme parks worldwide.

The company has had to close its amusement parks when the containment measures were put in place. That has cost Disney at least $ 1.4 billion, according to its executive directorBob Chapek.

But at the same time the demand for Disney’s streaming services has exploded.

The Disney + platform, which launched in November, now has close to 55 million subscribers, a figure Netflix took five years to obtain.

Unfeasible logistics

One could hope that the growing e-commerce will also bring good profits for delivery companies that leave packages at your doorstep.

But the real picture is more complicated.

Large delivery companies like Fedex have struggled due to disruption of their supply chains.

Two of the largest delivery companies in the world, Fedex and UPS, based in the United States, have asked the US government for support over logistical problems caused by confinement restrictions.

Although there has been an increase in private customers buying online, the most profitable operations are business-to-business, and the demand for these has fallen because many businesses have had to close their doors or reduce their activities during the pandemic.

So far, UPS earnings they have fallen mmore than 26% this year.

Food delivery

Similarly, confinement has had pros and cons for food delivery services.

Some restaurants have been able to open to make takeaways in some countries and cities around the world.

But while the demand for online food purchases skyrocketed, home food orders don’t seem to have suffered the same fate.

The . news agency indicated that food delivery companies in key European markets such as Just Eat or Uber Eats have experienced consistent falls in daily users, contrary to the percentage growth – in double-digit figures – in the distribution of food stores.

Sex sells, but not so much for sex workers

From Colombia to Denmark, there has been an increase in the sale of sex toys during confinement.

It’s big business with a market that moved almost US $ 27,000 million in 2019.

The sex toy industry is valued at about $ 30 billion.

The covid-19 appears to have given a boost to the sex toy industry, with companies specializing in high-tech devices offering “long-distance experiences” benefiting from social distancing.

But the coronavirus has generated loss of income -and increased health risks- of sex workers.

In many countries, sex workers have no legal rights and are not eligible for government aid programs, placing them in poverty and even homelessness during the pandemic.

Japan is an exception, being a country that has offered financial aid to sex workers during this crisis.

Exercise in confinement

Movement and travel restrictions have been bad news for gyms, but the sale of training equipment to those who get in shape at home has increased.

In Australia, for example, there was panic shopping for items Fitness, from weights to yoga mats.

Sales of yoga mats have skyrocketed in several countries during confinement.

The so-called “digital fitness” sector has also increased.

Smart watch sales grew 22% in early 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to a report by the consulting firm Strategy Analytics.

“Many clients have been using smartwatches to monitor their health and exercise during confinement,” Steven Waltzer, an analyst at the firm, told the BBC.

Personal trainers try to use the internet to replace traditional sessions, but this situation is difficult for many professionals in the sector and several gyms have had to close their doors.

Online communication

The Zoom video conferencing application allows these musicians in Ecuador to offer virtual concerts.

With millions of people around the world working from home, online communication tools have gained popularity.

The company that leads the video conferencing business is Zoom.

The app had more than 131 million downloads worldwide in April, according to research firm Sensor Tower, 60 times more than the same period the year before.

In India more than 18% of these downloads were made, and the second country on the list is the United States, with 14%.

Zoom has become the preferred choice of many businesses and members of the public.

Telecommuting

Although most people use the free version of the app, which has restrictions like time limits on a call, Zoom makes money from users who pay for its premium features, and in the first three months of 2020, the company earned US $ 122 million, doubling what it achieved in the same period last year.

Another winner of the “teleworking” trend has been Slack.

The instant messaging platform companies use for internal communications said its subscribers have nearly doubled their number between January and March.

PayPal actions

One of the largest digital payment companies in the world, PayPal, it has been severely affected by covid-19. Its net earnings for the first three months of 2020 were reduced to US$ 84 million, almost eight times less than in the same period last year.

But at the same time, PayPal’s shares reached its highest value on May 7.

How do market analysts explain that?

Many people face financial difficulties and may be inclined to spend less during confinement, but the same situation may also encourage them to migrate to digital payment services, a potentially positive sign for PayPal’s future.

PayPal shares reached their highest value on May 7.

PayPal registered 10 million accounts new between January and March and processed up to $ 199 billion, an increase of $ 161.5 billion in the same period in 2019.

“We believe we are reaching a tipping point around the world where people are seeing how simple and easy it is to use digital payments for services,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told investors in a conference call on 6 of May.

“Survey after survey shows that people are now more inclined to shop online than to go back to the store,” he added.

