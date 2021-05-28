The Economist asks Mexicans to stop AMLO and calls him a false Messiah

The contempt of the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador by the rules it is one of the reasons why the elections of June 6 are important, it is not on the ballot; His only six-year term expires in 2024 but the national legislature is at stake, as are 15 of the 32 governorates, most state assemblies and thousands of local seats, The Economist noted.

In an article published in its Leaders section entitled “The false Messiah”, the British magazine said voters have a chance to curb their President rejecting his party, Morena.

Although he pointed out that it is not clear if they will do so since most are dissatisfied with the way the country is being administered, but 61 percent approve of the country itself. López Obrador. Many feel that he cares for ordinary people, even if he has not materially improved their lives.

AMLO’s policy of “hugs, not bullets” has failed to reduce Mexico’s stratospheric murder rate. And despite his railing against it, corruption is as rife as before https://t.co/ZuzXZvQ0Oc – The Economist (@TheEconomist) May 27, 2021

The magazine noted that while opposition parties have been unable to offer a coherent alternative, Morena is slipping into the polls, but can retain his majority in the lower house, with the help of his allies. The more levers he controls, the further López Obrador can follow his plan to transform Mexico.

The Economist said that López Obrador divides Mexicans into two groups: “The people”, in terms of their supporters; and the elite, whom he denounces, often by name, as criminals and traitors whom he blames for all of Mexico’s problems.

He noted that López Obrador is undermining the controls on his power. Last week he said he would replace the central bank governor with someone who favors “a moral economy.” He has also threatened the body that runs the elections.

He considered that the next three years will determine the depth and duration of the damage it does to Mexico and its democracy. He is prohibited from seeking reelection, but is illegally trying to extend the term of a friendly Supreme Court justice. Critics fear that he wants to set a precedent for himself. Mexico’s institutions are strong, but they can give in to the sustained assault of a fanatic with popular support.

America must pay attention. TO Donald trump he did not care about Mexican democracy. President Joe Biden should make it clear that he does. The United States should not turn a blind eye to progressive authoritarianism in its backyard. In addition to shipping vaccines, Biden should unconditionally send out silent warnings, the magazine said.

The Economist noted that in a world plagued by authoritarian populists, the President of Mexico has somehow escaped the limelight. Liberals furiously condemn the erosion of democratic norms under Viktor Orban from Hungary, Narendra Modi from India and Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil, but they hardly notice Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This is partly because, he said, it lacks some of the vices of its populist peers. He does not make fun of homosexuals, he does not beat up Muslims or incite his followers to set the Amazon on fire. To his credit, he speaks loudly and often on behalf of the moneyless in Mexico, and he is not personally corrupt. However, it is a danger to Mexican democracy.

Their disdain for experience has made the government less competent. His “hugs, not bullets” policy for gangsters has failed to reduce a stratospheric murder rate.

It was woefully slow to respond to Covid-19 and it spent very little to cushion its economic effects. According to The Economist estimates, Mexico has suffered an excess of 477,000 deaths from the pandemic, one of the worst rates in the world.

The country should be prepared for galloping growth. Multinationals are eager to diversify their supply chains outside of China, and Mexico is a manufacturing hub alongside the United States, which is entering a stimulus-fueled post-covid boom. However, investors are cautious. They fear the uncertainty of ruling on presidential whims.