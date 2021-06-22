The economies of the euro zone and the US are in a “different situation”, says Lagarde of the ECB

FRANKFURT, Jun 21 (.) – The euro zone and the United States are “clearly in a different situation” when it comes to inflation prospects, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, downplaying any shocks. across the Atlantic.

With the reopening of the US economy and the rapid rebound in prices, Federal Reserve officials have begun to discuss ending their bond buying program and last week advanced their expectations for the first rate hike since inception. of the coronavirus pandemic.

This has triggered speculation in the market about accelerating inflation and tightening monetary policy around the world.

But Lagarde rejected comparisons between the two economies, stating that the recovery in the United States is more advanced than that of the euro zone.

“America and Europe are clearly in a different situation,” Lagarde said in the European Parliament. “It’s tempting to compare, but it’s not very wise given the many differences between the two economies.”

He acknowledged that there will be some “spill-over effects” of rising inflation in the United States through rising import prices, rising exports, and potentially even Eurozone citizens’ expectations of inflation. .

“Overall, however, the effects on inflation … in the euro zone are expected to be moderate,” he added.

He added that the ECB estimated a cumulative impact of 0.15 percentage points on inflation and 0.3 percentage points on growth between 2021 and 2023 in the euro zone due to the US stimulus package, reaffirming the bank’s projections. March.

