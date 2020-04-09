We review the economic and contractual situation of Denver Nuggets for the 2021/22 campaign. The Colorado team, which opened salary space in February with the departures of Juancho Hernangómez and Malik Beasley, does not have too much salary gap to his credit for the upcoming campaign, although he will continue with all the stars. We will see what they get in the Draft and if they decide to make a move (for example with Jerami Grant, who charges almost 18 kilos).

2020/21 SEASON

Nikola Jokic $ 31,579,390

Jamal Murray $ 31,320,000

Gary Harris $ 20,482,143

Michael Porter $ 5,258,735

Vlatko Cancar $ 1,782,621

Will Barton $ 14,669,642

Keita Bates-Diop $ 2,079,826

Bowl Bowl $ 1,856,061

Jerami Grant $ 17,757,691

Mount Morris $ 3,275,043

FIRST-ROUND PICKS $ 2,331,720

ROSTER SPACE $ 7,201,950

CAP SPACE – $ 8,876,314

CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $ 18,424,027

TAX SITUATION – $ 47,690,090

