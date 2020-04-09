We review the economic and contractual situation of Denver Nuggets for the 2021/22 campaign. The Colorado team, which opened salary space in February with the departures of Juancho Hernangómez and Malik Beasley, does not have too much salary gap to his credit for the upcoming campaign, although he will continue with all the stars. We will see what they get in the Draft and if they decide to make a move (for example with Jerami Grant, who charges almost 18 kilos).
2020/21 SEASON
Nikola Jokic $ 31,579,390
Jamal Murray $ 31,320,000
Gary Harris $ 20,482,143
Michael Porter $ 5,258,735
Vlatko Cancar $ 1,782,621
Will Barton $ 14,669,642
Keita Bates-Diop $ 2,079,826
Bowl Bowl $ 1,856,061
Jerami Grant $ 17,757,691
Mount Morris $ 3,275,043
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $ 2,331,720
ROSTER SPACE $ 7,201,950
CAP SPACE – $ 8,876,314
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $ 18,424,027
TAX SITUATION – $ 47,690,090
