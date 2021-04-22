“The economic situation is very bad”

Gerard Piqué sat with Jorge Valdano in its Movistar + program, at a turbulent moment for world football with the arrival of the Super league.

The central culé was one of the few footballers who, in the first hours of the crisis of the project, spoke out … which earned him a lot of criticism, given that he is in charge of the new Davis cup tennis or bought the Andorra to occupy the square of Reus.

Piqué, although he does not agree with the Superliga, understands why his club has become one of the founders and explained it to Valdano exercising what, for many, is his manifest destiny: be president of Barça. Something that, he warns, if it does so it will be “with all of the law” and “to have a positive impact.”

“If I put on the hat of the president of Barça, what should I do? Laporta, you find an inherited situation, a very bad economic situation. He will make the best decision for the club. At this time, Barça is the founder of the Super League. I think that This decision has a very important reason in the financial situation of the club“, understands.

That you understand it from a business point of view does not mean that, as a footballer, you share it. At least not with the format initially proposed. “If I look at it from the player’s point of view, a global vision, I don’t think it is positive in the long term for the world of football. The fact that the big brands come together to compete, even if there are five invited clubs. They say that they will stay in the leagues and continue competing. When the Champions League is entering 3.5 billion euros and they say that the Super League will enter three times. They don’t give me the accounts, “he assures.

In the long term, Piqué warns that reversing the current ‘status quo’ can lead to a dangerous drift that if it takes national competitions ahead. “The market does not arrive. At the beginning they say that the leagues stay. Iran passing the years and behind this there are investment funds, banking companies. When the time comes for the losses, they will decide to put the games on weekends. And we will not know why, we will find a competition model for Wednesday and Saturday. That is my vision. That he will keep the income from the leagues. And there you do get the numbers, but you are destroying the entire system to get it, “he warns.

For teams like Real Madrid or FC Barcelona itself would not be a major problem, but it would be for those in the upper-middle zone of the table, not to mention those who are below. “Do we want Seville, Valencia, Everton, Leicester, Naples to disappear? This is where it is going. If we want it to be that, go ahead, but you have to know it, “he warns.

Not everything is bad, and Piqué sees positive that a change of model is going to be studied, even if it is not this one from the Super League. “The model has to change. A balance must be found in which the greats can coexist with the not so great. On The league and in the UEFA they should carry more weight than a lesser team. The same more votes, more income. But breaking with everything, breaking the ecosystem … you load jobs, “he warns.