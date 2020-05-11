May 11 – The selective Spanish stock market opened the session on Monday with a clear upward trend, in line with some hopeful world markets before the progress of reopens in economies around the world.

Despite South Korea’s warning of the risk of a second wave of contagion, nations across the globe were moving ahead with the gradual de-escalation of their restrictions: New Zealand relaxed some of its containment measures and Japan announced the possibility of lifting the state of emergency in many of its prefectures, while on the European continent France was proceeding with the first steps of its lack of confinement, despite the increase in new cases in Germany.

Even so, analysts agree that it is still too early to let go of the euphoria, since the de-escalation “is expected to be slow and very gradual,” according to Renta 4 analysts.

“The continuity in the slowdown in the rate of infection is still a necessary condition, although not sufficient, to see a sustained rebound in the markets and a careful balance must be maintained between economic reactivation and social distancing to prevent a rebound in infections,” they warn. these analysts.

Thus, and with all the optimism, an Ibex-35 with almost all the positive values ​​took hold, the Ibex-35 rose 1%, to 6,851 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.38% , at 1,337.39.

The banking sector opened with profits: Santander scored 2.7277%, while BBVA rose 1.7235%, Caixabank rose 1.8182%, Bankia registered 1.7802% and Sabadell rose 1.8423 %.

Among the large industrial stocks, Telefónica scored 0.9727%, Inditex gained 1.2976%, Iberdrola rose 0.3409% and the oil company Repsol scored 1.4593%

Among the few values ​​that fell, Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG stood out, one of the values ​​hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, which was left at 6.3111%, after the United Kingdom announced that it would quarantine (through self-isolation) during 14 days for arrivals from abroad.

(Information by Darío Fernández; additional information by Wayne Cole from Sydney and Kane Wu from Hong Kong; edited by Tomás Cobos)