May 18 – The selective Spanish stock market opened the session on Monday, rebounding after three consecutive sessions of losses, with the markets closely following the evolution of the lack of confidence at a time of renewed weakness in relations between Washington and Beijing.

The gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed by the different states due to the coronavirus returned some optimism to the stock markets after the falls of last week, when the official macroeconomic indicators confirmed the deep damage caused by the outbreak in the world economy.

However, the disappointing data trickle continued on Monday, when it emerged that Japan’s economy fell into recession for the first time in 4 1/2 years, with the worst expected to be yet to come.

In the geopolitical scenario, tensions between China and the US increased again after the Donald Trump government blocked the supply of chips to Chinese Huawei on Friday, provoking opposition from Beijing.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose after the lifting of travel restrictions in some countries, after which the barrel of Brent rose $ 1.08 to $ 33.58.

Furthermore, the market did not appear to show a negative reaction to the lifting of the ban on short positions, which despite reopening the door to bearish speculation could be interpreted as a sign of some normalization.

After accumulating its biggest weekly loss since March, when the markets were shaken by panic at the spread of the virus, the Ibex-35 rose 1.61% at 9:18, to 6,578.9 points, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of European large stocks rose 1.59% to 1,303.72.

The banking sector led the gains: Santander was up 1.9631%, BBVA was up 1.7843%, Caixabank was up 2.0368%, Bankia was up 3.1445% and Sabadell up 2.6804% .

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica scored 1.3588%, Inditex gained 1.738%, Iberdrola rose 0.8704% and the oil company Repsol registered 4.541%, encouraged by the rising cost of crude.

(Information from Darío Fernández; edited by Tomás Cobos)