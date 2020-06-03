The economic recovery will be rapid but asymmetric, says Arturo Herrera

The head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, considered that the recovery of the Mexican economy will be rapid but asymmetrical, that is, not with the same speed that it fell.

He exemplified with the case of a restaurant. Its reopening, he said, will have a major impact on revenue. It will buy from its suppliers, it will pay cooks and waiters, but it will probably open under different conditions than it had in February and March.

It will have fewer tables, more spaced, with different schedules. This will mean that, although it will start to rise very quickly compared to the close, it will be at a relatively slower rate.

Herrera Gutiérrez pointed out that it will not be a symmetrical V-shaped recovery, but a kind of popcorn, like the logo of a sports brand.

An important element to highlight, he added, is that we, or the citizens, are not passive actors in the path that the recovery will take.

On the side of the inhabitants, he added, “we have to be very disciplined and respectful of the rules that the local authorities establish, such as the use of masks.

On the government side, we are accelerating the spending that was scheduled for October-November, so that it impacts the economy. We are accelerating it fundamentally in projects that have greater absorption capacity.

On YouTube, he explained that this will be done with projects in which spending translates more quickly into employment and investment, such as the Santa Lucía airport and the Dos Bocas refinery.

A second characteristic is that most projects require some type of financing. So, we are making sure that through the different financial authorities we have sufficient resources and with the appropriate haste so that businesses have access to financing.

Another important factor, he added, is to focus on which sectors can serve to drag the rest of the economy. He stressed: There are two key sectors, which are construction and what has to do with foreign trade, which is linked to the United States’ value chain.

