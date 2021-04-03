The economic fine of the Generalitat to Marcelo

Marcelo will have to pay a financial fine for skipping the perimeter closure with his family last weekend. The Real Madrid footballer spent the day in Valencia, specifically, on the Malvarrosa beach. According to Cadena SER, the Generalitat Valenciana will sanction the Brazilian with an amount of 2,700 euros.

The footballer will have two sanctions: skip the perimeter closure of autonomy, punishable by 600 euros per person and do not wear a mask, punished with another 100 euros per person.

From the Generalitat it was condemned and it was considered that “it is not possible to allow people of public importance to transfer a wrong image to the public and show off their trips.” In addition, a file was opened quickly after transcending Marcelo’s photo on the networks.