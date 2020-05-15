to accounts of why the vasectomy was done, but due to the pandemic he has published videos of how he entertains himself with his children at home and in the most recent one he decided to return to the colony where he grew up. “data-reactid =” 24 “> He already has 2 million followers on his channel and It was customary to see adventures during his travels, daily life and even stories of why he had a vasectomy, but due to the pandemic he has published videos of how he entertains himself with his children at home and in the most recent one he decided to return to the colony where grew up.

In the clip entitled ‘What no one knows about me’ he presented photographs of his childhood and related how his father organized a day of reforestation in the Villa Olímpica neighborhood, south of Mexico City. By touring the housing unit on a bicycle, he bragged about the several dozen trees he planted 30 years ago, while recounting anecdotes of his antics.

He talked about how we should stop buying things packed in single-use plastic, listed some actions to raise awareness about the use of glass in products such as detergent and food, and recounted the experience of buying his daughters shampoo. I can not believe that a bottle is spent a week, in my head it is not 400 pesos, but the impact of being throwing a bottle of shampoo a week, each person, in every home throwing shampoo bottles in the same way, well like soap packaging, toothbrushes. ”

That is why he revealed that he joined forces with the company Bam Boo Lifestyle, which sells bamboo toothbrushes, solid shampoo and toothpaste, among other products. “In theory we use 5 toothbrushes a year but those brushes that you throw away are still going around in the universe for centuries and centuries. I find it infamous to be throwing toothbrushes every three months, as it seems ridiculous to consume shampoo bottles, plastic packaging. “

It is undoubtedly a facet and conscious position in favor of nature that perhaps many would not have imagined of Facundo, famous for his irreverent street reports, jokes and programs that accompanied a generation of young people from a couple of decades ago on Telehit and Televisa, with broadcasts like ‘Toma libre’ and ‘Incognito’.

he forged his seal “of doing stupid things”, which cost him to be arrested. “The legal department hated me, they had to get me out of jail three times in two years. They put us in jail in Cuba, we had said that we were going as tourists but we were going to the press, they were 20 years in jail, I spent a weekend of terror, “he told ‘Come joy’ a few weeks ago.” data-reactid = “34”> He himself assures that little by little he forged his stamp “of doing stupid things”, which cost him to be arrested. “The legal department he hated me, they had to get me out of jail three times in two years. They put us in jail in Cuba, we had said that we were going to be tourists but we were going to the press, it was 20 years in prison, I spent a weekend of terror, “he told ‘Come joy’ a few weeks ago.

I even got to prostitute myself with a girl who wanted me, offered me a thousand dollars, and was not consumed but left me the thousand dollars. Fame is a very idiotic mirage “, reflect now. “data-reactid =” 36 “> But in addition to legal problems, his style brought him benefits for being so well-known.” Yes, fame changed very hard, the truth was that fame even rose, and I did start using my fame for things like sex, women. I even got to prostitute myself with a girl who wanted me, offered me a thousand dollars, and was not consumed but left me the thousand dollars. Fame is a very idiotic mirage “, reflect now.

He is almost 42 years old, so now he has accepted: “I wanted to do something that had a substance, that when you finished the program you would say ‘camera, I did not waste an hour of my life’. Yes, I was angry at having a stupid program.”

I wanted to be in my life, in my time“.” data-reactid = “40”> The personal growth of Facundo has been evident, who encourages exercising to avoid diseases, and he himself has recounted how he found himself after his divorce with Esmeralda Palacios. “When I got divorced I said ‘now yes, I am going to know the world, I am going to go out with as many women as possible’. And suddenly I found an apartment that I rented, canceling my dating, inventing things to stay rapping in my house. I realized that was not even why I wanted to get divorced, I wanted to be in my life, in my time. “

Read more