The “eco” car market will reach 39% in Spain in two years

The new vehicle market continues with a sales level much lower than would be expected, and that January and February were historically low months. However, ‘eco’ vehicles show a completely opposite trend, as they will close 2021 with a 19.5% share, and in two years they will reach 39% of the market.

This is one of the main conclusions of the study carried out by Cars.com on the potential of “green” vehicles. The market for new vehicles to individuals is still far from reaching the expected numbers, since in the accumulated from January to April, 106,000 units were sold, -45% less than in the same period of 2019.

The big difference comes mainly from the first two months of the year, moments in which new vehicle sales reached their lowest figures in the last 7 years, without counting the periods of confinement.

However, the figures reached in 2021 for any of the months analyzed are far behind the expected values, with an average of 20,000 units sold less per month.

ECO cars are the only green sprout

Nuño López, CMO and CPO of Coches.com affirms that “if it were not for ‘eco’ cars, the market would show even greater falls, since the great loss is concentrated among 100% fossil fuels. This is shown by the data collected for the study, based on information published by the DGT.

Looking at sales from January to April, the market has managed to grow + 5% in 2021 compared to 2020 thanks to the growth contributed by hybrid and electric vehicles.

Non-electric vehicles suffer losses even compared to 2020, which includes the months of confinement, so all the growth that the automotive market is having during 2021 is coming from hybrids and electric.

Nuño López maintains that ecological cars “are being a fundamental pillar for the automotive market, since they retain a buyer who values ​​the benefits of this mobility option over others”. In previous studies by Autos.com, the reasons were listed, among which is the lower use of public transport due to fear of contagion and the need to enter the city centers.

Double your weight in two years

In a market that is getting smaller, hybrids and electric vehicles doubled in importance and closed 2020 with a 19.5% share.

“In 2021 the growth of this type of vehicle has accelerated, and this trend is expected to continue. In addition, the Moves III Plan will be in force until 2023, so the purchase incentives will contribute positively so that this trend is sustained in the next two years ”, explains Gerardo Cabañas, CEO of Coches.com.

And this is confirmed in the study carried out by Autos.com, in which it is estimated that hybrid and electric vehicles will reach the 39% of the market in 2023. This implies reaching 130,000 units sold in 2023, doubling its size compared to the end of 2020.

Gerardo Cabañas concludes: «Hybrids and electric have accelerated their sales in recent months and we expect them to continue growing until reaching at least 39% of the market. Taking into account the measures announced by the government to replace combustion vehicles with more ecological models, it is expected that their presence in the park will be even greater than estimated ».