Mike Tyson is one of the names of the day after the talks between the boxer and Evander Holyfield have been unveiled to return to the ring in what would undoubtedly be one of the fights of the century. At 53 years old, the boxer is in optimal conditions as it could be seen in several videos that he published on his social networks, making it clear that the age has not ended neither with its speed nor with the force that it printed to its blows in his professional years.

In fact, he was in such good condition that he has even thought about tattooing his entire body: “I saw someone who had his entire body tattooed, from neck to toe, and was in good shape like me. It looked really good and I said: Wow! “ He explained in a recent interview with the FightHype portal. And is that the Brooklyn is passionate about ink and has on his body with various tattoos, from a tribal on the face to the face of his ex-wife.

The tribal tattoo on his ex-wife’s face and face

Victor Whitmill was the artist chosen by Tyson in 2003 to do this drawing on his face, although the fighter’s first idea was to tattoo some hearts, as revealed in an interview. Regarding him, however, multiple theories have circulated such that it was done to avoid a fight against Clifford Etienne, but in his own documentary he acknowledged that he represented his warrior character in the style of the New Zealand Maori.

On the other hand, in a less visible area, the face of his ex-wife counts, specifically on the left forearm. The boxer married Monica Turner in 1997Although in 2002 they would divorce after she confessed that there had been adultery on her part in the marriage.

Mao, Ché and a prestigious tennis player

But the one of his exposa is not the only face that has been drawn on his body the award-winning boxer. On his right arm figure Chairman Mao Zedong, with whom he felt identified during his time in prison in the 90s after being convicted of sexual abuse of an 18-year-old girl. The boxer began to read voraciously and one of the books that most marked him was that of the Chinese leader, so he decided to tattoo it on his biceps so that he would accompany him forever just above a great dragon that in the same Chinese culture has great meanings related to strength, good luck and protection.

Similarly, but in the abdomen, Tyson has a portrait of Ernesto ‘Ché’ Guevara, whom during an interview he defined as an “incredible” person who “he had a lot “but that” he sacrificed everything for the benefit of other people“

As for the tennis player that Tyson sports, it is Arthur Ashe, a talented player who became number two in the ranking, won three Grand Slams and fought throughout his career against racism and AIDS. “Days of grace” appears written on it.