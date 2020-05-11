Isabel Schnabel, German representative on the Executive Committee of the European Central Bank (ECB), has argued that jurisdiction over the actions of the central bank corresponds exclusively to the Court of Justice of the EU and, therefore, the ECB will continue running its PSPP and PEPP asset purchase programs in line with its “unfazed” mandate by the decision of the German Constitutional Court.

“It is not for me to judge the legal aspects of the verdict, but its implications clearly go beyond the ECB. The primacy of EU legislation is key to the functioning of the EU,” Schnabel warned in an interview with the newspaper. Italian ‘La Repubblica’.

“We will continue to carry out our PSPP and PEPP programs, as well as the rest of the monetary measures, in line with our mandate. This message seems to have been well understood by market participants, “he indicated. In this sense, the German banker stresses that the ECB has the ability to” quickly scale up “its measures, either by expanding its purchases or adjusting its operations with banks. “We will expand our measures if warranted,” he said.

On the other hand, Schnabel has assured that the ECB has the disposition to avoid that the divergence between the debt differentials of the euro countries make difficult the transmission of its monetary policy. by using “appropriate measures”, for which the emergency program against the pandemic, PEPP, has set an example.

Also, this new emergency program allows the entity address the problem of potential downgrades of sovereign issuers or companies, as is currently the case with Greece, whose bonds are being acquired, despite not reaching the minimum quality thresholds usually required by the ECB.

Regarding the European response to the crisis, Schnabel has pointed out that in Germany and other countries in Northern Europe it is considered that the mutualization of debt requires a change in the way of making decisions in the EU, moving towards the transfer of sovereignty in fiscal aspects.

“If, in the medium term and beyond the current crisis, one wants to move towards a system with more mutualization of debt, one may also have to move towards a governance structure with more fiscal decision-making power at the European level,” aiming.

However, to address the current crisis, the German advocates a combination of loans and grants to cope with the economic consequences of the pandemic, stressing that the best way to reduce the burden of public debt after the crisis is to strengthen economic growth. “This is why the recovery fund is so important. It must be ensured that this fund supports investments that foster future economic growth,” he said.

