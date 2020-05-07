Luis de Guindos has come out this Thursday in defense of the ECB and its policy of buying debt from countries that may need help. Guindos, in a chat with members of the European Parliament, He has argued that the central bank already continuously analyzes the secondary effects of its monetary policy decisions. With this message, Guindos responds to the decision of the German Constitutional Court, which asked him to evaluate the proportionality of the public debt purchase program.

“We do not place monetary policy in a kind of ivory tower,” said the former Minister of Economy and Business with the Government of Mariano Rajoy, in an appearance before the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

Guindos has also guaranteed that the ECB will act with “all the flexibility envisaged” in its programs in “this period of extreme volatility” to avoid a “fragmentation” in the public debt markets that could spread to other markets.

“In the case of the ECB, the proportionality analysis is continuous. We continually try to analyze the side effects of our policies. After taking into account all the elements of information, we make our decisions, because the advantages clearly outweigh the disadvantages of our decisions, ”he has argued.

De Guindos stressed that the ECB “does not put monetary policy in a kind of Ivory tower”since it evaluates the “interactions” of its monetary policy decisions with other “instruments”, such as fiscal policy, and then “makes considerations about its secondary effects”.

“There is a lot of analysis behind all the decisions we make”

“When you look at monetary policy decisions, it’s a type of proportionality analysis in terms of documents, analysis, or research. When you look at our accounts or press conferences you see that we answer questions about side effects. There is a significant amount of analysis behind the decisions we make and an important part is related to side effects, “he insisted.

That the premiums do not rise

The vice president of the ECB has stressed in this context that the body is “fully committed” to its mandate and will take “the necessary steps” to fulfill it. In addition, he has argued that the ECB “does nothing different” from what the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan or the Bank of England also do. “The instruments are there and are used by the central banks of advanced economies,” he emphasized.

In relation to the program purchase of public debt Linked to the Covid-19 pandemic (PEPP) De Guindos recalled that the ECB “has clearly stated that it will use all the flexibility to achieve the objectives, in terms of timing and (purchase of) assets”.

«We will use our programs to avoid fragmentation in this period of extreme volatility»

“What we are going to do in this period of extreme volatility is use the flexibility provided in our programs to avoid fragmentation»In public debt markets, since this fragmentation could spread to other markets and this would jeopardize the effectiveness of monetary policy.

De Guindos has made these considerations in a Eurochamber hearing in which all the Spanish MEPs who have intervened have also expressed their opposition to the ruling of the German Constitutional Court last Monday.

The socialist Jonás Fernández He shared his “deep disappointment” over the ruling, noting that he sees no reason for the ECB to justify the proportionality of its debt programs to the German High Court. “The sentence is a German problem and the Bundesbank will see if it wants to have additional problems with the constitutional framework of the EU,” he said.

In a similar vein, Citizen MEP Luis Garicano has claimed to be “extremely concerned” about the “attack” on the European legal order involved in the sentence. “I can imagine what would have been the reaction in Germany if Spain or Italy failed that the ECB has insufficient attention to employment,” he exemplified.

For his part, the representative of Catalonia in Comú, Ernest Urtasun, stressed that a monetary union that does not allow the central bank to “do its job” simply does not work.