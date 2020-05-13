There would be a lot to discuss about this opinion. These are the conclusions they reach:

The stimulus to the broader economy provided by the NIRP has been effective in inducing loosening of financing conditions and, therefore, ultimately contributing to price stability. The cut in interest rates has been channeled through both standard and non-standard transmission mechanisms, generating a reduction in bank financing costs and stimulating the creation of loans. The effects were heterogeneous depending on the characteristics of the banks. However, the dispersion of some responses from banks does not call into question the overall first-order positive effect of the PIRN on financing conditions. Despite the potential counter-transmission winds previously discussed, there is no indication so far that the stimulus provided by the measure has been exhausted as new channels emerge while others fade away. Ultimately, the macroeconomic response has been considerable and has helped bring inflation closer to the ECB’s target.

However, prolonged periods of negative rates can hinder the transmission of monetary policy. Long periods of negative rates are qualitatively different from short, “experimental” periods. If negative policy rates had been shown to be short-lived, they could have become a mere footnote in the history of the central bank. However, as negative rates persist, banks react to them to avoid negative effects on profitability, although their room for maneuver to do so is eroding over time. In the current monetary policy environment of the euro area, the effects of a long period of negative rates require continuous and careful monitoring as we enter unknown territory.

Overall, the NIRP continues to greatly benefit macroeconomic prospects and price stability. In order to support the transmission of monetary policy by banks, the ECB has adopted a two-tier system for the remuneration of reserves. In parallel, the specific risks to financial stability are addressed through the action of other policy areas, which have a specific mandate to deal with the phenomena and behavior associated with those risks. Microprudential supervision monitors banks’ risk-taking behavior and, so far, has provided an adequate set of incentives for intermediaries to gauge their risk attitude based on macroeconomic circumstances. In addition, national and supranational macroprudential authorities can effectively monitor and respond to localized house price bubbles and other threats to financial stability. These mitigation measures allow the euro area economy to continue to benefit from the important and necessary stimulus effect of the PIRL, which has proven to be an integral and effective part of the ECB’s policy response to past and present challenges.

You can read the full study here

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-bulletin/articles/2020/html/ecb.ebart202003_02~4768be84e7.en.html?utm_source=ecb_twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=2005013_eb_pre-release#toc5