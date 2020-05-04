TheEuropean Central Bank (ECB) sees a drop in GDP in the euro area of ​​between 5% and 12%in 2020, which depending on the severity of the scenarios posed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Great Reclusion, will allowrecovery of activity of between 4% and 6% in 2021.

According to the softer scenario managed by the ECB, which contemplates the end of the strict containment measures during the month of May and a gradual return to activity thereafter, the GDP of the euro area rIt will record a fall of 5% in 2020, which will more than recover with the 6% rebound expected for the activity of the block in 2021, while in an intermediate scenario, in which strict confinement ends in May, but they remainlonger containment measures, anticipates a contraction of 8% this year and a recovery of 5% in 2021.

However, under the most pessimistic scenario proposed by the ECB, with the confinement extending until June, followed by strict containment measures,the euro area economy would suffer a 12% contraction this year, with a 15% drop in GDPin the second quarter, after which quarterly growth of 6% would follow between July and September and 3% between October and December, with annual growth of 4% in 2021.

However, ECB economists warn thatthese scenarios should not be seen as an indication of upcoming macroeconomic projectionsfor the euro area, which the entity will publish in June 2020 by focusing solely on economic activity, while the June macroeconomic projections will be a full projection exercise, which will include a detailed assessment of the inflation outlook.

Experts

For its part, the panel of experts in economic forecasting consulted by the ECB hasdrastically revised its forecasts for the euro zone and now anticipates a 5.5% GDP contraction in 2020, when previously they expected growth of 1.1%, with a rebound of 4.3% in 2021 and growth of 1.7% in 2022, to settle at 1.4% in the longer term (2024).

This deterioration in economic activity will have asignificant impact on the euro area labor market, which experts predict will end 2020 with an unemployment rate of 9.4%, compared to 7.4% in March, while next year the level of unemployment in the euro bloc will be 8.9% and one year after 8.4%, to stand in the longer term (2024) at 7.7%, still above the level observed in March 2020.

Regarding inflation, the panel of experts consulted by the ECB anticipates a deterioration in inflationary pressures this year, with an inflation rate of 0.4%, a third of what they had predicted at the beginning of the year, which will rise 1.2% next year and 1.4% in 2022, to stand at 1.7% by 2024, still slightly below the ECB’s price stability target.

.