The ECB has been buying many more bonds for months than are issued

The European Central Bank bought far more bonds in the past two months than the four major euro zone countries sold, in an effort to limit borrowing costs for a bloc still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, they showed. the data on Monday.

The ECB bought 134.7 billion euros ($ 160 billion) of government bonds issued by Italy, Germany, France and Spain through its stimulus plans in June and July, compared to a net offer of just 89 billion euros of those countries, according to UniCredit estimates on July 19.

These excessive purchases of public debt have unsettled some of the most conservative policy makers in the euro area.

Belgium’s central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, has raised the specter of ‘fiscal domination’ – or the ECB’s loss of independence from governments – and the German Jens Weidmann has often said that the lines between the two policies run the risk of fading.

The ECB has pledged to keep credit easy to help the euro zone economy regain ground lost during the virus-induced recession and to put inflation on track to reach its 2% target.

At its monetary policy meeting in July, the central bank said it would not raise rates until that target was in sight and postponed a decision on the future of its bond purchase program until the fall. (1 dollar = 0.8417 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)