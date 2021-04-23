The ECA celebrates that “the best of football has triumphed”

04/23/2021

The European Club Association (ECA) assured that “the best of football has triumphed” and the message of its affiliates to return to the game after “a week in which the worst has been seen” of this sport, not to mention the word Superliga.

“During the past week, we have seen the worst, but also the best of football. In the end, the best has triumphed. With collective beliefs and shared visions, soccer will always triumph with the principles of collaboration, union and sporting excellence. The message from the ECA members is clear: Let’s get back to the game! “, Said the general director of the association, Charlie marshall.

The ECA assured that its members remain united in their commitment to advance, on and off the pitch, to continue his work in developing the future of European club football together with all stakeholders.

What “only legitimate and fully recognized voice of the major clubs in Europe”, the ECA highlighted that its clubs have launched the “Back to the game” campaign and invited both fans and all interested parties in the world of football to use this message on their official web pages and on their social networks with the motto #BackToTheGame.

On the 21st the president of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nasser Al-Khelaifi, was elected president of the ECA to replace Andrea Agnelli, maximum representative of the Juventus, who resigned from his post last Sunday after launching the European Super League project, which ten of its twelve founding clubs have resigned, including the Turin team.