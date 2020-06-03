The European Commission has taken this Wednesday a further step in the design of the future common framework forminimum wages in the block, an instrument that it had been contemplating for months but now sees as “essential” for the economic recovery once the Covid-19 pandemic has been overcome.

It is one of thestar initiativesfrom the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, since she took office at the end of last year. With it, however, Brussels does not intend to establish a European minimum wage butestablish a series of basic conditions so that each country can then set its ownIf you wish.

Thus, the Commission launched on Wednesday asecond consultation with the social partners that will last until September 4. In the first, opened between January and February this year, it received responses from 23 union and employers’ organizations and concluded that “it is necessary for the EU to take additional measures.”

In a statement, the community executive has defended that, although it was already one of its priorities,the pandemic “has caused them to demand greater efforts from the EU to reduce wage inequalitiesand the poverty of the employed people “.

“One in six workers has a low salaryand most of them are women. These workers kept our societies and economies alive when everything else had to stop, but paradoxically they will be the most affected by the crisis. This initiative is an essential element of our recovery strategy, “said Commissioner for Employment Nicolas Schmit.

In this second query,Brussels establishes “possible avenues” to ensure that European minimum wages are set at appropriate levelsand protect all workers. Specifically, the initiative will aim to ensure, first of all, that collective bargaining “works well for wage setting purposes.

Furthermore, thesocial partners should participate in setting these minimum wagesNational frameworks should follow “clear and stable criteria” for regular updating of frameworks and exemptions should be eliminated or limited and control mechanisms would have to be established.

The social partners participating in the consultation will have to answer, among other things, what type of instrument they prefer to carry out this initiative: either a directive with a legislative character or a simple recommendation without legal weight.

