The EBU orders a new auction of Sergio García vs. Dylan charrat

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

Two weeks after EBU itself confirmed that Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) had to defend the European super welterweight title against Dylan charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO) on May 29 in Paris, the body chaired by Bob Logist has made a new decision.

Maravillabox Promotions and the Frenchman’s team have until April 21 to reach an agreement. If this does not occur, the EBU will organize an auction to decide who organizes the fight.

“El Niño” will box on April 23 in Barcelona in the evening organized by Matchroom Boxing, at a distance of ten rounds and without a title at stake, against a rival to be announced soon. As we have in ESPABOX, Maravillabox Promotions is in talks with the British promoter to close an agreement for several fights for the Cantabrian.