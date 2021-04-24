the Ebro welcomes Racing de Santander to its fiefdom

04/24/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see the victory at Ebro and to Racing on The Almozarra.

The Ebro faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the fourth day after suffering a defeat against him Royal Union of Irún in the previous match by a result of 3-0. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have not won in any of the three games played so far, with 15 goals scored against 22 conceded.

For his part, the Racing Santander had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Tarazona during his last match, so he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Racing Santander he had won zero of the one games played in the Second Phase of Second B this season, with a balance of 32 goals scored against 19 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Ebro suffered a defeat at their stadium in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of Second B. In the away role, the Racing Santander signed a draw in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the Racing Santander they are ahead of the home team with a seven-point lead. The locals come to the match in third position and with 29 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors are in second position with 36 points.