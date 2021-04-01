The Ebro beat Izarra 2-1 in La Almozarra

04/01/2021 at 10:12 AM CEST

The Izarra failed to prevail over Ebro, who won 2-1 during the duel held this Wednesday in The Almozarra. The Ebro arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Mutilvera. On the part of the visiting team, the Izarra won their last match in the tournament 1-0 at home against Haro Deportivo. After the scoreboard, the Zaragoza team is fourth at the end of the game, while the Izarra is ninth.

The first part of the confrontation got off to a good start for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Carri, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

The second half of the match started in an unbeatable way for him Ebro, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent by means of a goal from Sanchez moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in the 48th minute. Izarra through a goal from Endika in minute 52, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

The technician of the Ebro, Manolo Sanlucar, gave entry to the field to Hygon, Carlos Lopez and From Lerma replacing Jose Ramon, Carri and Hygon, while on the part of the Izarra, Javier Martinez replaced Jesus Losantos, Spahiu, Miki Munoz and Eneko by Dario Guti, Rupee, Gomez and Galician.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Juan Gutierrez and Nando Quesada by the Ebro already Cabrera and Aritz eguaras by the estellés team.

With these three points, the Ebro ranked fourth with 28 points, while Izarra he was in ninth place with 15 points at the end of the game.

Data sheetEbro:Loscos, Juan Gutierrez, Espín, Manu Royo, Palomares, Parejo, Nando Quesada, Carri (Carlos López, min.64), Sebas, José Ramón (Higón, min.52) and SánchezIzarra:Julio Iricibar, Cabrera, Endika, Gallego (Eneko, min.83), Aritz Eguaras, Parra, Rúper (Spahiu, min.76), Darío Guti (Jesús Losantos, min.76), Gómez (Miki Muñoz, min.76) , Sergio Sánchez and Gorka LabordaStadium:The AlmozarraGoals:Carri (1-0, min. 44), Sánchez (2-0, min. 48) and Endika (2-1, min. 52)