“Kill the Flu More”

On April 30, the sanctioned president of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, said that the flu kills more people than Covid-19, despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has calculated that the death rate from the new coronavirus is ten times higher than that of influenza and influenza. “Influenza kills a million people and no one makes a fuss,” said Porras.

“Ebola of the white and rich”

William Grigsby Vado has several of the most bizarre claims about the Covid-19. From his radio program La Primerísima, he has even said that Nicaragua has the best-prepared health system in Latin America for this pandemic. In addition, he assured that this disease is “the Ebola of the rich and white” and that is why only the rich die, implying that the poor are immune.

Clowns

The deputy Edwin Castro was caught mocking the liberal deputies who wear face masks within the Assembly, while Wilfredo Navarro called them “clowns”, that was in March. However, on May 12, Navarro was seen wearing a filter mask.

“It won’t do anything to them”

In this selection, the Sandinista deputies take the lead. Mario Valle in a meeting with students from the University of Managua said that “according to immunology studies, sooner or later young people are going to contract the virus” and that it was only going to give them “headache, fever and cold”, trying to minimize the pandemic, contradicting the recommendations of the WHO that says that all people are exposed to the pandemic.

Campaign against protection

In social networks from Sandinista pages and users, a campaign was launched against people who used masks on public roads. They were singled out as “terrorists” and “alarmists”. In the second week of May, the Nicaraguan Student Union (UNEN), controlled by the Sandinista Front, started a campaign to give away gel alcohol and even Sandinista flag masks on buses and markets.