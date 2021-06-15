The easy-to-install, low-cost lights that turn your home into a movie theater

Exhibition of Philips televisions with Ambilight. (Photo: Bildquelle / ullstein bild via .)

A trend that many enthusiastic users of home automation and Smart TVs are increasingly adapting is contextual lighting systems.

Inspired by the initial idea of ​​Philips with its Ambilight, there are many systems that allow mounting a lighting system, however, not all work as well as the original idea of ​​Philips, until now.

How does an Ambilight system work?

The idea of ​​these systems is to project colored lights on the back of our television so that the light feels like an extension of the screen. Thus, the image is enjoyed in a much more immersive way. The result is spectacular, however, to achieve a perfect effect you need several essential elements.

The first thing we will need is an RGB LED strip that we will place on the back of our Smart TV, however, this will not be enough, since we need to analyze the image that reaches the television to give the precise orders to the LEDs. Philips invented the idea by integrating everything into its televisions, and not long ago launched an HDMI device that is responsible for analyzing the signal to send the orders to the LED strip. The problem with this solution is that it is quite expensive, so there are manufacturers that have managed to offer practically the same thing for less money.

Govee Immersion. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Govee Immersion

The solution you propose Govee It is really ingenious, since with the idea of ​​being able to know what is happening on your screen and color the back with the LEDs, it has decided to use a simple camera to review the tonalities of the image that appear on your television. Thus, the system is able to interpret which colors should appear on the back of your screen.

The result of Govee Immersion It is quite practical, and everything is configured through its official application, where we will see a preview of the screen and configure its limits to establish the recognition mode.

Read more

The product includes a compatible LED strip 55 to 65 inch screens (You can place it on larger screens, but the calibration will not be as exact), and a connection box that will be in charge of interpreting the signal from the camera and controlling the lights.

Govee Immersion. Photo: amzon.com.mx

With WiFi control

With the idea of ​​facilitating the entire configuration and subsequent control process, the device has WiFi wireless connectivity so that we can turn on and control the lights from our phone, since if we do not want to have the live control function activated with the camera, we can activate any of the 12 scene modes that are included.

So we can turn on the lights from a distance or configure a scene to our liking that goes with the best environment.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | The microscope function of the new Oppo Smartphone will leave you with your mouth open