The easter egg on ‘Star Wars’ in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Stumbling upon Easter eggs in each of the installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time that we are not surprised at anything. There are a lot of them and it is a lot of fun to find them. What does not seem so common is that such references go beyond what concerns this superhero saga and, of course, the comics on which it is based. There is a lot to reference and it shows. And only sometimes do we find out winks to other stories, like the adaptations of the book The Wizard of Oz (Lyman Frank Baum, 1900) and the film Blader Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982) in WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021), for example. And now it’s been the turn of Star Wars: A New Hope (George Lucas, 1977) in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021).

The franchise about the Jedi Knights belongs to Disney just like the MCU because the company acquired Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, so everything stays at home. But what we are going to: in the final scene of the chapter “The Star Spangled Man” (1 × 02) of the series about Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), they show us Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the villain of Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016), in his cell. AND the number of it is 2187, like that of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) aboard the Death Star in the first Star Wars film. A number that, on the other hand, points to the experimental short film 21-87, by Canadian Arthur Lipse (1964), which George Lucas recognized as the origin of the concept of Force.

