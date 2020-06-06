Both Uncharted and The Last of Us have undoubtedly become benchmark franchises for the PlayStation brand. In fact, both titles were created by the same studio, Naughty Dog, one of the most acclaimed creative teams in decades. If you’re a fan of their work, you’ll be happy to know that the gaming community recently found a new easter egg from The Last of Us in Uncharted 4, and it’s amazing.

It took several years, 4 to be exact, for someone to notice the presence of the aforementioned. Responsible for the finding is Twitter user @GermanStrands, who took advantage of a post to share some images of the Easter egg. As you can see, it is about a snapper in the deep ocean. And it is that in chapter 12, Drake can abandon the boat and dive until he reaches a pirate ship that lies at the bottom.

I found a Clicker in # Uncharted4 . I can’t wait for #TheLastofUsPartII. # PlayStation4 # PS4 # TLOU2 pic.twitter.com/ePyfAKXDi9 – GermanStrands (@GermanStrands) May 30, 2020

Inside the ship is where you can find the fearsome creature that surely complicated your adventure in The Last Of Us on more than one occasion. It will always be interesting that a game as popular as Uncharted 4 continues to hold such interesting secrets. The best thing is that Naughty Dog is not in a hurry to give clues about the mysteries that still await us in the game, so everything is merit of the players.

Anthony Vaccaro, environmental artist for Naughty Dog, confirmed on his Twitter account that he was the mime who created the Easter Egg: “I think this is the first time I’ve seen anyone post about finding Uncharted’s fun little Easter egg. 4. I made. Subtle and well hidden Easter eggs are wonderful to include, “said the creative. It is worth mentioning that Vaccaro also worked in The Last of Us Part II.

I think this is the first time I have seen someone post about finding this fun little Uncharted 4 easter egg I made. Subtle and well hidden easter eggs are a blast to include https://t.co/aH6p5UVTvR – Anthony Vaccaro (@ vaccaro3d) June 3, 2020

‘The Last of Us Part II’ is just around the corner

The second installment of the saga is one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, and we can finally enjoy it next 19th of June. Earlier this week, Sony shared an impressive cinematic trailer starring Ellie, who in The Last of Us Part II will carry the main character flag. So we still have to wait two weeks to get our hands on the new PlayStation 4 exclusive.

