The easiest weight loss trick according to experts: eat two servings of vegetables a day

We all want to enjoy an optimal weight and look good, and it is also well known that body weight is directly related to our state of physical and mental health. The truth is that in recent months everything has been said about weight loss based on this, all kinds of diets and recommendations have come to light. We also know that healthy and long-term weight loss requires a good balance between various factors directly related to lifestyle, diet, rest, and stress management.

Ultimately losing weight requires certain changes, but not restrictive sacrifices. And a good and sustainable way to achieve this is to replace foods that are related to weight gain, that is, those that shine for their caloric density, with alternatives rich in nutrients and low in calories. Although the truth is that specialists emphasize that the best way to lose weight is not to think of the diet in terms of replacement, but of addition. Based on this, a new proposal has emerged, led by specialists Andrea Ovard, registered dietitian nutritionist and certified specialist in sports dietetics for idealfit.com, The easiest weight loss trick is to eat two servings of vegetables a day.

So the rule is simple: eating at least 2 cups of vegetables every day, until it becomes a daily habit will bring us much closer to weight loss than any restrictive scheme The number one reason? These foods are generally low in calories and high in fiber, two of the most essential characteristics in weight loss: they naturally increase satiety and are a great help for eat fewer high-calorie foods.

Although the consumption of all kinds of vegetables is recommended, the intake of the lower calorie variants is particularly striking. They are the most nutrient-rich alternatives and above all the most convenient, as this means that we can eat many vegetables until we feel satisfied while adding very few calories to our daily intake. Another fundamental aspect is that they contain a lot of fiber; which not only enhances its satiating power, improves the digestive process, intestinal functioning and thereby accelerates the metabolism And of course, lose weight more easily!

A great general recommendation, but especially for those days with a lot of appetite, is to consume a salad or soup with abundant vegetables rich in fiber as an appetizer to the main meals: it is a magnificent habit to avoid overeating and leaves less room to finish with a sugary and fatty dessert. That simple and executable strategy to lose weight, it is finally no surprise to say that eating less high-calorie foods is a key principle in optimal weight loss.

This is suggested by an analysis led by the Harvard School of Public Health, in which researchers found a study conducted on more than 120,000 healthy men and women which was reported in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2011. The study looked at changes in diet, lifestyle, and weight gain every four years for 20 years. The findings were compelling: the average weight gain among the participants was 3.35 pounds during each 4-year period, which equates to a gain of 16.8 pounds over the course of the study. The researchers found that the participants’ weight gain was more strongly associated with calorie-dense foods than they were. characterized by being mostly processed and the highest variants in starches, refined grains, fats and sugars. The number one food related to weight gain was French fries, followed by sweetened beverages and red meat (processed and unprocessed).

Most interestingly, the study also found that certain foods are associated with a less weight gain when participants consumed more of them. Of course, it’s not hard to guess what they are: in the order of least weight gain, vegetables came first, followed by whole grains, fruits, nuts, and yogurt. We can say that vegetables were the food group that helped participants avoid weight gain over the course of two decades Impressive!

In addition, the researchers concluded that focusing on high-quality foods and beverages and limiting poor-quality ones (fast and processed foods) it is the most useful way to consume fewer calories and control weight. We know that for many people it can be a challenge to integrate the consumption of vegetables on a daily basis, the good news is that there are good tips to achieve it more easily. For example, for those who do not like the taste of certain raw vegetables, cooking them is a great alternative; Asadas is a totally different experience. You can also dip them in hummus, it can add extra flavor and you will still get a lot of healthy nutrients and fiber from the products. You can also hide them and integrate them into juices, smoothies, stews, salads, quinoa and pasta.

Another important recommendation is to bet on the variants of vegetables richer in fiber and nutrientsThe best alternatives being variants such as carrots (3.6 grams of fiber per cup), spinach (4 grams per cup), broccoli (2.5 g) and artichokes (7 g). Best of all, the benefits of these foods extend beyond their fiber content. Carrots are rich in vitamin A for good vision, spinach is a great source of magnesium, which is important for energy metabolism, and artichokes are rich in folic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin K.

The next time you decide to hit the road on a new restrictive weight loss diet, remember that An important part of health is enjoying food and creating a harmonious relationship with it. The addition of abundant fruits and vegetables is not only the perfect ally to accelerate weight loss, stimulate metabolism and promote fat burning. They are hydrating, digestive, satiating and improve health on all levels.

