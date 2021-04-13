The easiest way to clone our hard drive without losing information

For all people, regardless of the use they give to their equipment, although to a greater extent those who make extensive use, keeping all your data safe is a priority. From family photos to very important documents of our work or personal environment.

Storage disks have undergone major improvements in recent years, primarily in terms of capacity, speed, and price. From traditional HDDs to The current SSDs the difference is enormous and they are even capable of offering a second youth to our teams.

Despite the fact that practically all current computers incorporate SSDs, of greater or lesser capacity depending on the price, there are still many HDDs. The ideal is to be able to pass all that data that is stored in the HDD to an SSD to benefit from its advantages, mainly its speed.

If we want to change the internal hard drive of our computer, apart from making the relevant backup copies, either in the cloud or on any external hard drive, we must have a tool that offers us all the reliability possible to perform cloning.

Swap one disk for another on a desktop or PC

If we are determined to change our hard drive, the idea is that it be done in the simplest possible way. Traditionally, this process required the copying of all our files, creating an executable version of Windows on a pendrive and, when changing the disk, starting these processes: reinstalling Windows and later copying the files.

Today that is not necessary since we have software tools capable of cloning a hard drive perfectly, even maintaining the access credentials to our Windows session and, of course, each and every one of the stored data.

Tools like Disk Copy from EaseUs perform disk copying in a short time and in a very simple way. Here is the step-by-step process to copy your internal hard drive to an external one.

Clone the hard drive using Disk Copy Pro, from EaseUS

Some things that we will have to take into account before starting is that the destination disk must be of a capacity equal to or greater than the original disk. The second piece of information that we have to take into account is that the destination disk must be formatted or, otherwise, with the copy, we will lose all the information that we had saved.

It is time to start cloning the hard drive. After opening the Disk Copy application we will have to select the type of boot of the original disk so that it is the same in the disk that we will replace. Traditional Windows computers use the MBR type so if we have an HDD disk in our computer, it is most likely that. However, if the equipment is more current and we are already talking about SSD, the boot type is most likely GPT.

Once we run the Disk Copy application, it will ask us to first select the hard drive that we want to clone. Second, the album we will do it on. As simple as following these two steps to make the copy.

Once the copy has been made, we will only have to change the hard drive of our computer. Whether it is a laptop or a desktop computer, we will need to open the equipment and replace the old disk with the new one. In laptops it is usually easier since, at the bottom of the computer, it is easily accessible by removing the cover with the screws.

When we have already changed the hard drives, it is time to start the computer by going directly into the system BIOS to change the boot system drive by selecting the new disk. Then it will be as simple as restarting the computer and we will be able to access Windows the way we always had, entering our usual password.

If we did not have the Disk Copy application, the process would have been much longer, first requiring the computer to be formatted with the new Windows startup and later having to dump the information manually.

Availability and price

Disk Copy is available in several versions, depending on which one best suits the needs of each person. In addition to Disk Copy, EaseUS has a complete portfolio of software solutions to perform functions such as disk partitions, or backup tasks.

In the case of Disk Copy we will find two versions, Disk Copy Pro and Disk Copy Technician. We have used Disk Copy Pro in the annual subscription of $ 29.90 per year. If instead we only want to use it for a month, the price is $ 19.90 and if we only want to make a single payment, the only fee is 59.90 forever.

At the time of buying, we can pay with practically any means of payment, from credit cards to PayPal and even transfers, although the first two are the most recommended.

