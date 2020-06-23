This has been achieved thanks to cloud platforms. These services allow you to play through streaming, being able to buy the game and access it now directly from your mobile. The device that we use in our day to day is also a complete entertainment tool.

These offer dozens of titles that you can buy and play anywhere. In order to enjoy the best gaming experience, it is convenient to have, in addition to a good Internet connection, a device capable of taking advantage of it.

WiFi 6 and 5G as best allies to play streaming

Among them, Huawei mobiles and tablets with WiFi 6 and 5G they are the best in these cases. Thanks to WiFi 6, we have the lowest possible latency and speeds that allow us to get the most out of our fiber. With 5G, we can do the same, but anywhere; especially if we have an unlimited data rate.

Fabio Arena, Product Manager at Huawei CBG Spain, affirms that “one of the many possibilities of 5G is through the streaming game. If with WiFi we have already seen a lot of potential on platforms that use this system, our mobiles will be the next beneficiaries: in the future we will be able to play games that today require a PC gaming from our smartphone ”.

Huawei has a multitude of tablets and mobiles with 5G, among which we find the most recent Huawei P40 5G or P40 Pro 5G, both with WiFi 6 and 5G SA. In tablets, the company has the MatePad Pro 5G, also ideal to play with the highest quality anywhere thanks to its 10.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

To both devices we can also connect controls or even keyboard and mouse to play video games, either by cable or by Bluetooth. Huawei also offers several advantages for users who use their mobiles on these platforms, such as having a processor Kirin 990 5G and a Mali G76 MC16 GPU, both of the latest in terms of performance thanks to its optimized 7nm process.

Cloud platforms allow mobile and tablet gaming at resolutions up to 4K, so terminals such as the P40 Pro 5G or MatePad Pro 5G will help us not miss a single detail in our games thanks to offering the highest resolutions that We currently find in high-end devices.

Play in the cloud or use our PC remotely

Thus, not only can we use our mobile phones and tablets for streaming platforms in the cloud, but we can use apps to enjoy the games that we already have on our computer without having to buy them on streaming platforms. And, in addition, the latency in these cases is even less because we are on the same local network, in addition to which we can choose the resolution and the frames per second that suit us best. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro also have a 90 Hz screen, thanks to which we will be able to watch the games even more fluidly than on a mid-range television or monitor that only has 60 Hz.

And regardless of the platform we use to play our games on mobile, Huawei devices have the Game mode thanks to your Game suite. With Game Suite, we can add an application or a game to tell the mobile to activate different modes in it. We can switch between smart mode, energy saving or game mode to enhance the performance of our mobile.

In addition, Game Suite allows us to enable or disable the Play mode without interruptions so that we do not get notifications, except for incoming calls, alarms or low battery warnings, although these will not sound or vibrate.

Finally, the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro have a four-layer cooling system called Huawei SuperCool, which uses a steam chamber made of copper, in addition to graphene to further dissipate the temperature and avoid any concern that the phone may overheat while we are playing with the screen at maximum brightness. Added to this are technologies like GPU Turbo 3.0 with a system that takes advantage of AI and machine learning to learn the way each game has to be processed, with specific optimizations for titles such as Fortnite or Minecraft.

Therefore, Huawei phones and tablets are excellent companions for playing games on our phones, being able to use our PC remotely or resorting directly to streaming platforms.