The Earth’s core is cooling rapidly in some regions, and scientists don’t know why

Although it has been lit with magma for billions of years, the Earth’s core is losing heat for no apparent explanation.

It was recorded as a result of seismic waves that pass through the core of the Earth. From underground earthquake monitoring generated by telluric movements, scientists realized a natural phenomenon that had never been observed before: the center of our planet is getting colder and colder, with no apparent explanation.

A core of magma that cools

Also known as the endosphere, the Earth’s core is made up almost exclusively of fiery rocky material. Among its constituent elements are the iron, nickel, sulfur and oxygen, which allow the center of our planet to remain like an active fireball. This behavior could be changing with no apparent explanation.

According to a recent study, the Earth’s core is losing heat much faster under Indonesia than Brazil. In general, waves move even faster when they travel between the north and south poles than when they travel across the equator. This discrepancy is known as seismic anisotropy.

However, according to an article published in Nature Geoscience, these movements could be modifying the temperature of the center of the Earth. The problem is that it is doing so in an “unbalanced pattern,” which has baffled the scientists monitoring these changes. The key could be in the formation of iron crystals, which form more quickly every year.

An unstable geological history

The geological history of our planet has been unstable for billions of years. The record of these new iron crystals, which are generally found in a liquid state inside the Earth’s core, could be one more of these cosmic modifications, which correspond to their own nature:

According to the study’s lead author, Daniel Frost, a seismologist at the University of California at Berkeley, these new crystal formations could be draining energy to the burning core of magma:

“The movement of liquid iron in the outer core moves the heat away from the inner core, causing it to freeze,” explains the expert. “This means that the outer core has been receiving more heat from the east side. [bajo Indonesia] what from the west [bajo Brasil]”.

According to Frost, this unbalanced cooling cannot be understood without looking at the other layers of our planet. Each influences what is happening under the other. If the other mantles are cooling, naturally the core will too. However, the question that worries the scientists who worked on the study is why is one space colder than the other, instead of obeying a more uniform pattern.

Frost estimates that plate tectonics bear part of the responsibility for this unusual phenomenon. Another possible explanation is linked to the earth’s magnetic field. Although this could be one of the possible explanations, it is still it is not known with certainty what effect this cooling could have at the core, or what is more, in life on our planet.

