The earthquake was only the beginning, a catastrophe is coming, Paty Christmas predicts that the worst is coming | INSTAGRAM

The Mexican actress again gave us something to talk about on social networks, after the strong tremor that shook the country. It has revealed to us a theory.

Paty Christmas has created a new conspiracy theory that she shared through her Twitter account, this quickly caused controversy and went viral.

The also singer pointed out that after the earthquake that was reported yesterday (June 23) what is coming is much worse, thus ensuring that next time there will be massive destruction, in addition to pointing out that what we have experienced thanks to the pandemic is a « political, manipulative and liar » virus.

Likewise, he mentioned verbatim that this is “A catastrophe that will bring us all to our knees as fearful and cowardly, to see if they are still locked up and feeding panic to a manipulative and lying political“ virus ”. Many more will die of hunger, unemployment, depression and crime, « reads Paty Navidad’s post.

#Earthquake and what is coming is much worse … a catastrophe that will bring us all to our knees because of fear and cowards, to see if they are still locked up and feeding panic to a manipulative and lying political « virus ». Many more will die of hunger, unemployment, depression and crime. – Patriot !! (@ ANPNL05)

June 23, 2020

Although, for their part, users on social networks did not take long to react to its publication, and as has already happened on previous occasions, they set out to criticize the actress, noting that it is not possible to continue with that third-world thinking after so many people are dying from the virus.

In turn, there were those who also decided to ignore the controversial publication and dedicated themselves to writing messages that they are happy and calm that both she and most of the people have escaped unscathed from the strong earthquake.

There are also those who, more than being surprised by the actress’s beliefs, were puzzled by the words she used in her publication, asking if « Hecatomb » was a real word or invented by her, and in that case, what it meant, since it was not they knew her.

Hecatomb can be defined as a solemn religious sacrifice with a large number of victims, or a tragic event in which great destruction and many human and material misfortunes occur.

And, it should be remembered that since the contingency began, Christmas has come to light with his various comments against the health crisis, assuring that it is a government invention and that vaccines only serve to manipulate people.