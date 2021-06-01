The earthquake that lasted 32 years and was detected with the help of a coral

Most earthquakes last only a few seconds or, rarely, several minutes. However, there are some earthquakes that can last longer, much more. So-called “slow slip events” last for several days or even weeks. Now we have found one that lasted 32 years.

Singapore researchers say they have detected the slowest earthquake ever encountered. More than three decades of continuous movement of the tectonic plates that caused what is known as the longest earthquake to date. How have they detected it? Thanks to an ancient coral.

A constant movement

Earthquakes are caused when there is stress between two tectonic plates and they push against each other. Finally, the accumulated tension is released in the form of a sudden tremor that produces vibrations that we come to feel on the surface. However there are some rare occasions in which this movement is not abrupt, but very slow and with vibrations at such a low frequency that we cannot perceive it without very sensitive equipment.

These slow-slip events usually last a few weeks, although there have been a few that have lasted up to three years. But that’s relatively nothing compared to the longest of all, ten times as long. It has been detected by Nanyang Technological University.

The research team was analyzing ancient coral structures off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia. These structures grow slowly, so they serve as a record of sea level and changes in the geological evolution of the place.

At a certain point in the investigation they realized that something strange was happening. The baseline of the coral structure sank about 1 or 2 millimeters each year from 1738 to 1829. However, since 1829 they saw how the subsidence was up to 10 millimeters per yearSuch a brutal change is generally due to a more rapid sinking of the tectonic plate. The faster sinking continued until 1861.

It’s known that in 1861 in Sumatra there was a gigantic earthquake of magnitude 8.5. Therefore, this larger earthquake is believed to have wiped out the slow slip event that lasted a total of 32 years. Better study of these events could help better predict larger and more devastating earthquakes like the one in Sumatra, the researchers said.

Via | National Geographic

More information | Nature