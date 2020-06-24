The earthquake and tsunami alert in Oaxaca are trending on social networks, memes have appeared | INTERNET

This morning, Tuesday, June 23, Mexico awoke with a disturbing news, an earthquake with a magnitude 7.5 shook Oaxaca strongly, quickly trending the word earthquake, however the tsunami alert was what caused the most concern among users.

For this reason, social networks have been filled with hashtags related to the unfortunate event, with the #Earthquake, #Tsunami and #Temblor trending.

Entering the earthquake we can see some videos of how the event felt, in one of them we can see that the lamp posts were shaking, as if they were loose on the ground, something truly surprising.

In one more video, we were able to observe a building in La Condesa, CDMX, which is swaying, as it also affected the surroundings of the epicenter.

There are many more videos, however one situation is the one that has everyone waiting for new events, it is the Tsunami alert, in fact there is a video in which we can observe that the tide is behaving out of the ordinary .

In the video we can see that the water is running, the current behaves in a very strange way, so the alert is at the top, it is necessary to take precautions for people living in areas near the sea, near where the earthquake happened .

Users are full of memes and jokes about it, because in each event creativity emerges and gives us one or the other quite funny content, as they seek to alleviate the tension a little with a few laughs.

One of the funniest memes is in which « the earthquake » enters a room where all the tragedies that have happened this 2020 are, thus joining their « celebration », as it seems that the negative events are teaming up to affect us everyone.