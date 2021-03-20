The Earth was completely covered in water when life began to appear

Today it remains a mystery what the Earth looked like millions of years ago before any form of life inhabited it. A new study by a team of Harvard researchers has revealed that our planet was almost completely covered in water, as collected Gizmodo.

As if that weren’t enough, scientists have also explained where much of the liquid went that flooded the Earth until leaving only the oceans that we know now: it was absorbed by the earth’s mantle. In this sense, the researchers have studied the temperature at which the Earth’s core was at that time to find out what its storage capacity was.

Thus, they have examined geological records and created simulations of the development of the planet to determine that currently “the water storage capacity of the mantle is 1.86 to 4.41 times the modern oceanic surface mass“, because the temperature was around four times higher than the current one.

This means that the researchers have found that the amount of water that could contain “an early and hot mantle” could have been lower than the current one, which suggests that the rest of water that still remains in the mantle “would resided on the surface of the early Earth and formed larger oceans. “

The water contained in the earth’s mantle is present in volcanic minerals of the OH group, made up of oxygen and hydrogen, including wadsleyite, which contains 3% H2O and belongs to olivines, or ringwoodite, with 1%. The researchers also took the opportunity to study how the water storage capacity of these minerals would be when subjected to higher temperatures.

They found then that it decreased, which means that the Earth has more water storage capacity than before, not only due to the drop in temperature, but also to the crystallization of olivine minerals as the years go by.