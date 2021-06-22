The Earth tilts like a spinning top

06/22/2021 at 11:10 AM CEST

A new study by an international group of researchers argues that the Earth underwent a 12-degree spin 84 million years ago and subsequently regained its primary position, causing New York to “travel” to the location of Florida and then return to its location. current. The tipping motion would repeat itself periodically: it would have occurred in a similar way 800 million years ago in the Norwegian archipelagos and 174 and 157 million years ago in a region of China.

What exactly happened in the first case? According to research published in the journal Nature Communications, the crust and mantle revolved around the outer core, causing the entire planet to tilt and then straighten. For scientists, this fact would cast doubt on the established notion that the Earth’s spin axis has remained largely stable for the past 100 million years.

Although currently the polar shift or planetary reorientation It can be documented through satellite information, it is not so easy to do it when the purpose is to verify this kind of events in the planet’s past. The big drawback is the simultaneous movements caused by plate tectonics.

A constantly moving layer

The earth’s crust is fragmented into different plates, which are relocated based on multiple geological phenomena. These movements of the most superficial layer of the Earth are studied from plate tectonics, but to know the location of these plates millions of years ago, data from the record of the Earth’s magnetic field is required.

This information is organized in the so-called paleomagnetic data, extracted from rocks, sediments or archaeological materials in order to appreciate the behavior of the Earth’s magnetic field at a given historical moment.

Precisely, the new study obtained these data from ancient limestones in the area of ​​Italy, finding from its magnetic alignment that the earth’s crust moved approximately 3 degrees every million years in the period studied.

In addition to the original change, according to an article published in Interesting Engineering, the scientists verified a “round trip” variation using high-resolution paleomagnetic records: in other words, the planet would have tilted and subsequently returned to its previous position.

It is not an isolated incident

The same paleomagnetic signals obtained in rocks from northeast China indicate that between 174 and 157 million years ago this entire sector moved 25 degrees south, causing a violent geographical and environmental change: lush landscapes were transformed into deserts and ecosystems were abruptly modified.

This fact would also be related to the planetary reorientation indicated by the authors of the new study, as well as another event that occurred about 800 million years ago and was documented through sediments from that time found in an archipelago of Norway. At that moment, the Earth, until causing Alaska to be located at the equator.

According to scientists, the outer layer of the planet behaves elastically: this allows all kinds of variations to take place and then return to its original position.

However, both the new study and the aforementioned background seem to provide concrete data that the phenomenon of planetary reorientation or polar shift could provide vital information on the periodic environmental changes that our planet undergoes, many of which have not yet been explained. .

Reference

A Late Cretaceous true polar wander oscillation. Mitchell, RN, Thissen, CJ, Evans, DAD et al. Nature Communications (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23803-8

Photo: The New York Public Library on Unsplash.