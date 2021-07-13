The early Earth was bombarded by asteroids the size of a city

Earth’s early years were unimaginably violent compared to what we have today.

The evolution after the complete formation of our planet was plagued by complex geophysical processes that, in addition, they were greatly affected by interplanetary collisions over hundreds of millions of years. Now, new research suggests that the number of collisions the early Earth suffered may have been 10 times greater than previously thought. And each impact would have been significantly larger than the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago that is believed to be seven miles wide. Some of these individual impacts could have been the size of a city or even the size of a small province.

The asteroids that hit our planet ago between 2,500 and 3,500 million years they would have occurred with an impact frequency of “only” 15 million years and this would have had a significant effect on the chemistry near the Earth’s surface and its ability to support life.

Although the craters formed by these ancient collisions have worn away or destroyed over time, their traces can still be identified in forms of glassy particles called spherules. These spherules were formed as a result of impacts that spewed molten particles and vapors into the atmosphere, where they cooled and fell back to Earth. Their distribution can also reveal information about the size of the asteroid: the larger the colliding body, the further away the spherules are deposited.

“We have developed a new impact flow model and compared it with a statistical analysis of data from layers of old spherules. Using this approach, we found that current models of Earth’s early bombardment severely underestimate the number of known impacts, as recorded by the spherule layers. The true impact flux could have been up to a factor 10 times greater than previously thought in the period 3.5 to 2.5 billion years ago. This means that in that early period, we were probably being hit by an impact the size of Chicxulub on average every 15 million years. Quite a sight! “Explains Simone Marchi of the Southwest Research Institute (Boulder, CO, USA).