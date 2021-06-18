“The eagle was a rush, it always is and in a Grand Slam, more”

The Canary Rafa Cabrera (+68, -3) His participation in the film began Torrey Pines US Open and signing a bogey-free lap for the first time at this Grand Slam. Return of 68 strokes to place only one of the leaders, Russell henley Y Louis Oosthuizen (this one with two holes to go). Cabrera, which leads to his brother Miguel as a caddy, he was very satisfied with his game after the return.

“The feeling of qualifying for the US Open through the preview was very good, I was very happy and obviously this happened only a couple of Mondays ago, so it was very recent. And also, the fact of having played well last year at the US Open gives you that extra confidence, good memories and good vibes ”, the Maspalomas man analyzed in the first instance.

Rafa, on the balance of the day, assured that “everything worked very well. Without looking at the statistics I would say that I took quite a few fairways, quite a few greens, when I failed I managed to be on the good side, I made good recoveries and, obviously, I had that moment of luck with the eagle chip in hole 18. It was a high, always It is, but in a Grand Slam, more so. There was also a birdie option that was very close, but I’m very happy, “he said.

Rafa, without a doubt, is good at the US Open since he presents six cuts in seven participations. “I think my career has made me stronger in the face of adversity, I have gained in patience. This tournament also helps me because it forces you to be 100 percent focused, if not more, on every hit and I sometimes make silly mistakes because I potentially lose focus for a second and here I am with all six senses on the game and on. every hit. All of that helps me. And, of course, the fact of being a Grand Slam is a motivation. The US Open adapts to that style of player, who hits straight, recovers well and hits good irons. When my game is good, I can do all that well and I think today is the demonstration, “said the Spaniard in the mixed zone.

Lastly, he spoke about his caddy this week, his brother Miguel. “It makes him very excited and he does it very well. He tries to help me with all the love in the world like a brother does and I am very grateful that he is with me. He knows what he has to say to me. He is doing very well although sometimes he would surely do it differently ”, he concluded.