The Eagle of Veracruz 2021 Vs. Red Devils of Mexico Mexican Baseball League teams news

The Eagle from Veracruz beats 6-5 at Red Devils of Mexico and achieves his first series on his return in the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021.

Alex Ortiz went 4-2 with three RBIs and led to The Eagle from Veracruz to beat the team 6-5 by scoreboard Red Devils of Mexico and stay with the series at the Alfredo Harp Helú.

The Eagle he scored the “from the pool” in the second inning; Jesús “Cacao” Valdez hit left and Yasiel Puig rang the first run of the game. The attack followed with a sacrifice fly by Alan Espinoza and Héctor Gómez scored the second for the Veracruz.

The Mexico he responded and tied the game in the fourth inning against Edison Frías; first Juan Carlos Gamboa singled and sent Favela to the plate, then Emmanuel Avila hit single and Juan Carlos Gamboa scored for the Scarlets.

The Glorious one broke the tie in the fifth chapter; Alex “Kora” Ortiz singled to center and to drive Héctor Mora and Alexi Amarista home.

In that same entry, Devils he shortened the distance with one more run on Jorge Cantú’s spikes.

It was in the sixth roll, when El Glorioso returned to damage the scarlet pitching, now Alan Espinoza hit the right hand unstoppable and served to send Héctor Gómez to the plate, who scored the fifth run for the Veracruz.

Devils He put another line on the board, to shorten the distance with the jarochos, 5-4 put the board.

The ninth from Veracruz, in the seventh chapter, again in the bat of Alex “Kora” Ortiz damaged the scarlet relay, now with a right hit and the Venezuelan Alexi Amarista scored the sixth Buenos Aires race.

Devils showed reaction in the ninth by scoring one more run off closer Stiff Rodriguez.

El Glorioso’s offense stood out, Alex Ortíz, who went 4-2 with three RBIs, Alan Espinoza 2-1 with two RBIs.

They saw action in the relay: Ronald Ramírez, Raúl de los Reyes, Jesús Barraza, Manaure Martínez and Stiff Rodríguez.

With part of the information and image of The Eagle from Veracruz.