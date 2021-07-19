The E5 solves a big question from fans

‘Rick and Morty’ is about to reach the equator of its fifth season and with it an indeterminate break until the broadcast of its second part. Of the first four chapters that we have already seen on HBO Spain of the series we can only say that they have been very irregular and very different. The animated fiction of Adult Swim has once again reminded us that it is still determined to create small independent capsules of tone, form, plot and characters. There has been everything from character depth to the most complex and violent science fiction to horse handjob jokes and fateful love stories.

However, fans have noticed that something was missing, Rick’s portal gun. This is the invention that made Rick the most powerful being in the universe, so everyone is after him and wants to steal his gadget. The portal gun not only allows him to travel anywhere but between parallel universes and reality, thus connecting him with the rest of the Ricks of the world. Come on, something like He who remains from the end of ‘Loki’. Therefore, it was an absence of weight that has led fans to think about many options, since we were not seeing the real Rick until he had put it aside to try to change his destiny (remember that in 3×1 the invention of the portal gun was hinted as the reason for his wife’s death).

But none of that. All doubts have been resolved by the time Adult Swim has released the trailer for chapter 5 of this fifth season.

In these opening minutes of ‘Amortycan Grickfitti’, Rick once again uses the gun to take Jerry to “boys night out.” That is, if something doesn’t happen later, that you didn’t use it in the first four chapters was a mere coincidence. Disappointed? Think that Rick uses the gun to go with Jerry to Karaoke …

