The e-Miles Company wants to revolutionize with its electric quadricycle

The mobility of the future it is a subject that is already developing in the present. It is quite common that we see prototypes that try to anticipate the trends of tomorrow and that treat different points of view. It is precisely in this area that a new company of Spanish origin is born that wants to revolutionize. The e-Miles Company has introduced an electric quadricycle which is postulated as a very useful option in several fields, as well as sustainable and inclusive.

The first, to say that it is a prototype of which there are still no dates for its arrival in production. It must be added that, as a heavy quadricycle, does not require the B card to be driven. It could be taken from the age of 16 with an AM license. It is a purely urban vehicle that is intended both for individuals and companies, being able to carry passengers in a car-sharing service or carrying merchandise for last-mile transport.

It is a quadricycle that measures 2.5 meters long and 1.5 meters wide, although it has a very innovative design. Can lengthen an additional 37 centimeters thanks to an automatic chassis extension system to accommodate four passengers or to increase its load capacity. Hence, it is an ideal option for cities, in addition to the possibility of park it perpendicular to the sidewalk (like smart ones) to make it easier to find a place.

Another striking detail is that in the short configuration the vehicle can only be accessed through a wide front hatch that folds completely vertically. For this reason, The e-Miles is proposed as an ideal option for people with reduced mobility, who could get into a wheelchair without having to get off. In its long configuration, a side door also appears on the right side to expand the access possibilities.

There is no talk of the electric propulsion system that drives this vehicle, but of some technologies that will be seen in its cabin. It does not have a steering wheel and pedals like those found in traditional cars, but rather moves with a joystick, as if it were an airplane or a motorized wheelchair. It is located between the two front seats to be able to be driven in any country. In the center there is a big screen With all the information, it offers outstanding connectivity and also shows the images of the cameras that have replaced the mirrors.

