the e-ink screen does not consume power, but other elements do

If your Kindle has a battery, it will always be on or in sleep mode. You won’t be able to turn it off, and in fact when holding the physical power button the two options that appear on the screen are “Restart” or “Turn off screen”. Why doesn’t Amazon allow us to turn off its e-book readers?

The truth is that it is not clear, but there are those who argue that it is not really necessary because these devices have an autonomy that can have them in suspension (and use) for weeks. The problem is that although e-ink displays are a marvel of efficiency, That Amazon’s obsession with having the device always-on is debatable.

The magic of flip-flop technology

There is a clear argument for not having to turn off the Kindle: its e-ink screen consumes little power. The bistable technology of E Ink displays It’s a little wonder in that sense.

Flip-flop? That’s how it is. This term refers to the ability of these displays to retain the image on the screen even when the screen is not powered. Flip-flop displays only consume power when something changes, as for example when we turn the page in an electronic book: while we read the page, the screen does not consume energy.

Of course, that changes if that screen has some kind of front lighting system, a feature already common even in basic Kindle that were born without that ability (like the one in the image, which I bought without realizing how important that absence would end up being).

For Amazon that is reason enough not to have to turn off the Kindle. “Well, if you don’t spend,” the engineers of this company probably thought. It is true that in the suspended state the screens of the Kindle show a random image related to the world of printing and books, and although that static image does not consume energy, there are other elements of these devices that do end up draining the battery Of the device.

Airplane mode makes your Kindle’s battery even longer

In fact, the standard sleep mode of the Kindle does not disable Wi-Fi (nor the modem for mobile data, if we have a model with that option), something that for example means that if there are content updates or even the firmware of the device that data can be downloaded and be ready for when we turn on again (or rather , wake up) to the Kindle.

The processor can also remain running in sleep mode if for example the indexing tasks have not finished of contents. These tasks occur when we add new books to the library of our device, and the indexing process can take some time.

All those little tasks mean that even if the Kindle is in sleep, its battery ends up draining. It is true that consumption is minimal, but it is there, although to further minimize this consumption we can activate the “Flight mode” (airplane mode) from the Kindle settings.

The truth is that with this option the energy consumption is even more reduced, and having this sleep mode then allows that when wanting to use the Kindle again, it is available almost immediately: a cold start would force us to wait a lot longer when starting the device completely, and of course the convenience of having that quick start is appreciated.

There is still a situation where not being able to completely turn off the device can be a problem: if the Kindle is locked for some reason and we can’t restart it by holding the power button for a few seconds, the only thing we can do is wait for the battery to run out. That is where the long autonomy of this device can end up being a condemnation.