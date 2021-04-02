The Dutch Prime Minister survives the vote of no confidence, but Parliament makes his behavior ugly

The motion of no confidence against the acting prime minister in the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has not come out this Friday aheadAlthough Parliament has approved a motion of disapproval of his behavior for denying that he spoke about the possibility of granting a post in the future government to the Christian Democrat deputy, Pieter Omtzigt.

The leader of the conservative Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is trying to form a coalition for the future government of the country and in the process denied to the press that he had spoken of Omtzigt, critical of the government, in the talks about the formation of the executive.

Specifically, rHe threw out having mentioned him for a possible position in the future government, although it was later revealed that this had been the case and a crisis of confidence about his figure began. In addition, the transfer of the deputy, which prompted the resignation of Rutte’s own previous Cabinet in the framework of a family allowance scandal, has been interpreted as a way to avoid his critical role in Parliament.

In this context, Rutte has passed the motion of censure This Thursday was taken to a special session in Parliament, which, although it did not get enough support, has led to a long debate and criticism of the prime minister.

The leader of the extreme right of the Freedom Party (PVV), Geert Wilders, has presented the motion of censure that has not been achieved by the parliamentary majority, although the entire opposition has voted in favor, reports the AD medium.

Restore confidence

“Mr. Rutte and the explorers – people in charge of evaluating the proposals for the future government– they have lied to us“Wilder stressed in his presentation of the motion, which had it been approved would have forced Rutte to resign from his position as head of the current interim government and to stop trying to form a new coalition, a few weeks after winning the elections. March 17.

The D66 and CDA formations have not supported Wilders’ motion of no confidence, although the leader of the first formation, Sigrid Kaaag, has indicated that it has “big doubts” on the prime minister’s explanations.

For this reason, the D66 progressives and the CDA Christian Democrats have presented a motion of disapproval of Rutte’s behavior, which has been approved, although with the vote against the PVV, collects De Telegraaf.

For his part, Rutte has apologized to Parliament, stressing that to ask for forgiveness It is a “first step to restore confidence”, and he has ruled out that he was going to resign due to the controversy caused. “I will continue as prime minister,” he asserted after the votes, adding that “as the leader of the VVD I will work very hard to regain confidence.”

In his explanations, he has indicated that he had not lied in his statements, but rather that his denial to the press about Omtzigt’s transfer had occurred because I remembered that the conversations had been different. Thus, Rutte is expected to continue efforts to form his fourth coalition government after parliamentary elections in mid-March gave his center-right party a majority.