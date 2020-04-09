The Dutch GP sporting director wants an F1 comeback in style

Support the FIA ​​and FOM in the face of the difficult situation they must face

The sports director of the Dutch Grand Prix, Jan Lammers, does not consider the option of holding the event behind closed doors. The Dutchman sees “unthinkable” that the return of Formula 1 to Zandvoort is without fans in the stands.

So far, up to nine Grand Prix have been postponed and there is even one canceled, such as the one in Monaco. The Great Circus is considering the possibility of starting the season with events behind closed doors, but the Dutch GP is not ready for it.

“It is an unthinkable scenario – running behind closed doors. If you have a race, you have to be able to celebrate it without compromise.”

“For us it is the return of Formula 1 after 35 years and it should be a great party to celebrate with everyone,” says Lammers, in statements collected by the American website Motorsport.com.

The Dutchman claims that he has not received any request from the FIA ​​or Liberty Media, but reiterates his position: he does not welcome the celebration of a Grand Prix without fans.

“If they ask us that question, we will have to think about it, but a race without fans is not something we want to think about until we are asked that question.”

“Fortunately that has not happened yet. However, as far as we are concerned, it simply is not possible,” adds Jan.

On the other hand, it supports the governing bodies of the category in the difficult situation they must face due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“We cannot forget that the FIA ​​and FOM face an incredible task. They are trying to save the most. They are all doing what you can expect from them, they are thinking in all scenarios. It is a good thing.”

“We can only hope that soon we have the green light and that we will quickly have Grand Prix again. Because that would mean that the virus is a little under control, and that is the most important thing in all this,” says Lammers to conclude.

