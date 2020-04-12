Dustin Poirier

The former interim champion of the lightweight UFCDustin Poirier has seen no action since UFC 242, when it was ended by the reigning undisputed champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier, outside the octagon, he has his charity called Good Fight Foundation.

The foundation will be donating 1000 meals to the hospital team of Lafayette, Louisiana and made the announcement on Twitter.

The Good Fight Foundation will partner with Deanos Pizza and donate 1,000 meals to hospital staff on the front line of COVID-19 in Lafayette, Louisiana. During Easter Sunday and next week. We wish everyone to be safe and have a Happy Easter ”.

MMA Junkie met with Poirier, who has plans to feed the staff of three different hospitals with the 1000 meals.

“There are three large hospitals here in Lafayette”, said Poirier. “We want to feed all the employees, doctors, nurses, in each hospital.”

At the moment it is not clear when Poirier will return to the octagon, but his fight against Dan hooker in UFC San Diego it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.