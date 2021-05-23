The duration of tires, their performance, and the new European labeling, under debate

When we go to buy new tires we will find a different labeling of the European Union. It gives more information than the labeling in force since the end of 2012, but it is still not complete to give more conclusive information to the dubious consumer.

Since this month, the new European Union tire labeling has come into force. As we explained to you months ago, it is easier to read, makes it difficult to cheat and gives more information about the special characteristics of the new tires, also in heavy vehicles.

However, the information provided by this label may not be conclusive for the consumer, because there are things that do not count. As the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has pointed out, an opportunity has been wasted to further improve the previous labeling.

For example, nothing is said about the possible mileage of the roofs, although it is true that this factor is subject to a multitude of parameters. However, like everything, that can be homologated, and thus comparisons could be made. In fact, manufacturers have that information.

There are tires that can last more than twice as long as others. And more than triple and quadruple, if I may add. The range of the tire has a huge influence. For example, a sportier-oriented tire will last much less than a low-rolling resistance tire, even when used under the same conditions. And let’s not even talk about top brands regarding the cheapest there is.

There are also big differences in duration depending on the type of stud (smooth, four seasons, off-road), the rolling temperature (especially in the winter range), how it is reinforced, where it rolls, etc. For example, on the highways in northern Spain, with more aggressive drainage, the wheels last less.

The labeling indicates if there is approval for snow or iceBut it says nothing about handling in those conditions, not even in the wet. To find out this information, there is no choice but to go to the specialized press, where competing tires are compared in relatively standardized conditions.

Generalizing, it can be said that there can be appreciable differences when driving on snow, always talking about tires prepared for it, but on ice – if we are not talking about studded tires – I doubt that there are huge differences, since the slip margin is very small in any case.

Conventional tires on ice grip between practically nothing, and nothing. The all-season or “all-season” range improves notably, and the pure winter ones – of little use in Spain – will respond a little better, but perhaps quantifying the grip on ice is not too essential a piece of information.

However, the OCU is quite correct in stating that wet performance is only rated in terms of stopping distance, but not in terms of manageability (handling), nor its ability to evacuate water or resistance to hydroplaning (aquaplaning). Therefore, we can conclude that the new generation European labeling can still be improved.

Most customers, however, will continue to pay little attention to the tires they buy beyond their ITV compliant and that are not “very expensive”. Few customers know enough to make the right choices, given the variety of models and ranges even in the same brand.

Specialized engine media can bring a little more light if we can test competing tires at the same time, eliminating the tester and car effects. Manufacturers commission these tests independently from entities such as Dekra, TÜV or Applus + IDIADA, and it could be said that they are reliable comparisons and with an appropriate methodology.

Definitely, the new labeling is an improvement over the previous model, although it is susceptible to improvement. It serves to give you an idea of ​​what you are going to buy, but more than anything in terms of fuel consumption, wet braking ability, loudness, and if you are prepared to face snow and ice. In any case, the average customer will keep looking at the price first, without paying much attention to the rest.