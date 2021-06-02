The duration of The Suicide Squad (2021) revealed

This summer we will be able to enjoy the new movie of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn and we already know how long it lasts.

The Suicide Squad It will have large doses of violence, obscene language, a lot of action and some crazy characters that we can enjoy during 132 minutes. In addition, it must be remembered that the director James Gunn has confirmed that there will be post-credits scenes, therefore we will have to wait until the end of everything to know what they have prepared for us.

Of the 11 films that for now make up the DCEU, with its 132 minutes, The Suicide Squad It is number 8 in terms of time.

Duration of all movies in the DCEU:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): 242 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): 152 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): 151 minutes

Man of steel (2013): 143 minutes

Aquaman (2018): 143 minutes

Wonder woman (2017): 141 minutes

Shazam! (2019): 132 minutes

The Suicide Squad (2021): 132 minutes

Suicide Squad (2016): 123 minutes

League of Justice (2017): 120 minutes

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) (2020): 109 minutes

What will the movie be about?

The jail Belle reveIt is one of the worst places in the world. This is why inmates prefer to risk very dangerous missions to shorten their sentences. This is how they form the team of The Suicide Squad, who must travel to the island of Corto Maltés to retrieve information from some guerrillas. Danger will lurk everywhere and if they also deviate from the original plan, Amanda waller she is willing to kill them with the chip she has implanted in them.

In the cast of The Suicide Squad, they stand out Margot robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), David dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), John Cena (Peacemaker), Jai courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joaquin Cosío (General Mateo Suarez), Nathan fillion (TDK), Joel kinnaman (Rick Flag), Mayling ng (Mongal), Flula borg (Javelin), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Juan Diego Botto (Moon), Storm reid (Tyla), Pete davidson (Blackguard), Taika waititi, Alice braga (Sol Soria), Steve Agee (John Economos), Daniela melchior (Ratcatcher II), Peter capaldi (Thinker), Jennifer holland (Emilia Harcourt), Michael rooker (Savant) and Sylvester Stallone (King Shark).

The movie of The Suicide Squad It will premiere on August 6, 2021.