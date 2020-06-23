A few days ago, The Pokémon Company surprised us with the announcement of a presentation dedicated to Pokémon. On other occasions it has been called Pokémon Direct, but this time, they chose to change the name and call it Pokémon Presents. Last week the first presentation took place where we learned more information about the first expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield, The Isle of Armor, the announcement Pokémon Smile, an application for smart devices for the little ones in the house to brush teeth in a much more fun way, as well as the Pokémon Café Mix puzzle game. We also learned that Bandai Namco has prepared a surprise for us, and that is that they are developing New Pokémon Snap, a second part of the Pokémon photography game that was released for Nintendo 64.

We know the duration of the next Pokémon Presents

At the end of the video, the president of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara announced that a second Pokémon Presents would take place on June 24. Today, the Serebii web portal has announced the duration of this presentation, being like the previous presentation, of 11 minutes.

Serebii Update: Tomorrow’s Pokémon Presents presentation is confirmed to air at 13:00 UTC. It will also be 11 minutes long. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/7PPkIY5gpv – Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 23, 2020

Obviously, we don’t know what will have us prepared for the next presentation. Many are those who predict some Diamond and Pearl remakes and others a Pokémon Let´s Go Johto! As all are assumptions, we have no choice but to pay attention to the presentation of the 24th at 3:00 p.m. (peninsular).

